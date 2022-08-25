Alaska Airlines flight’s engine cover comes off mid-air, makes emergency landing; video goes viral

The incident took place shortly after the San Diego-bound plane carrying more than 170 people, including crew members, took off from Seattle. The flight was then diverted back to Seattle. The video clip was shot by a passenger from the window of the plane.

The incident happened not long after the Seattle-bound aircraft carrying more than 170 people—including crew members—to San Diego took off. The plane then made a U-turn and headed back to Seattle. Shortly after the Alaska Airlines aircraft from Seattle to San Diego took off, a piece of the cowling, a detachable metal casing for the engine, ripped off, exposing the interiors.

Alaska Airlines provided a statement to media that read: "Soon after takeoff, Flight 558 noticed an odd vibration on the left side of the aircraft. The aircraft made a safe return to the airport."

The 176 passengers and six crew members on board were uninjured, according to the airlines.

However, the aircraft was grounded, so the passengers were transferred to a another trip to San Diego. A safety team has launched an inquiry to identify the root of the problem. The two pilots flying the flight have a total experience of more than 32 years, according to the airline.