    UK breaks another record as heat temperature fails to drop below 26 degrees for entire day in July

    The Met Office said that the statistic was captured at Shirburn Model Farm and marks the hottest daily minimum temperature ever recorded in the UK. The temperature was recorded on July 19 and 4.32 am, according to the Met Office release and replaces the record set at Kenley Airfield on the same day where 25.8 degrees Celsius was recorded.

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    The United Kingdom has broken another record for extreme heat, according to the Met Office. In a release, it said that temperatures in Oxfordshire failed to drop below 26.8 degrees Celsius for an entire day in July.

    The Met Office said that the statistic was captured at Shirburn Model Farm and marks the hottest daily minimum temperature ever recorded in the UK. The temperature was recorded on July 19 and 4.32 am, according to the Met Office release and replaces the record set at Kenley Airfield on the same day where 25.8 degrees Celsius was recorded.

    

    In a tweet, the Met said, "A new UK highest daily minimum temperature record has just been confirmed during the July heatwave. This means that the temperature went through a whole night without dropping below 26.8 degrees Celsius."

    It explained that data from some of the weather stations is reported more slowly than others and that is why there was a delay in verifying the record.

    "Once the recording was received it was then rigorously verified and quality checked before being announced as a new national record," the Met Office said.

    

    In a release, the Met Office Data quality manager John Penman said, "This new record is another reminder of just how severe the heat was in July. What is remarkable is just how much this has surpassed the previous record, exceeding the August 1990 record of 23.9 degrees Celsius by nearly three degrees. Much like the daytime highs, the overnight temperatures have smashed the previous records during a period of unprecedented heat in the UK."

    The UK has witnessed extremely high temperatures in recent months, with the mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius-mark for the first time during the July heatwave.

    The hot weather has also caused wildfires around England, from the North York Moors National Park to Dorset on the south coast.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
