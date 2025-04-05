India, Sri Lanka discuss fishermen issue; Colombo to release 11 fishermen imminently

Read Full Article

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): The issue of fishermen was discussed in considerable detail between India and Sri Lanka, with Sri Lankan authorities informing India that they have decided to release 11 fishermen "imminently," according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Also Read: PM Modi conferred prestigious ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH)



Addressing a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka on Saturday, Misri said that during his talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, PM Modi emphasized the humanitarian aspect of the issue and suggested that some recent actions taken by Sri Lanka could be reconsidered.

On the fishermen issue, the foreign secretary said, "Yes, this was, as I said, a subject that was discussed in considerable detail between the two sides. It is something that has remained a constant feature of discussions at all levels, including the highest levels between two sides. As the Prime Minister said himself during his remarks, there was an emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides of the Palk Bay."

"The Prime Minister emphasized that at the end of the day, it's a daily issue for the fishermen and that certain actions that have been taken in recent times could be reconsidered. We have been informed that the Sri Lankan authorities have taken a decision to release 11 fishermen imminently, I believe, and perhaps a few more in the coming days. There are also releases of fishermen that take place from India from time to time. Both sides also emphasized the need to intensify the institutional discussions between the two sides," Misri added.

He said that there is a joint working group on fishermen between the two sides and sixth meeting was held in October last year. He said that India and Sri Lanka are in touch with each other on the possibility of convening the next round of Fisherman's Association talks between two sides.

"As you are aware, there is a joint working group on fishermen between the two sides. Its sixth meeting was held last year in October and the representatives of the two coast guards that often engage with regard to issues such as repatriation and exchanges also took place recently in November of last year and both sides are in and touch with each other on the possibility of convening the next round of Fisherman's Association talks between Sri Lanka and India. The idea is to continue this engagement and arrive at mutually acceptable ways to avoid some of the more difficult situations that arise as a result of this issue," Misri said.



During his joint press statement with Dissanayake following the meeting, PM Modi said that he and Sri Lankan President discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen and agreed that a humanitarian approach should be taken on this matter.

He said, "We also discussed issues related to livelihood of fishermen. We agreed that we should proceed with a humanitarian approach in this matter. We also stressed on immediate release of fishermen and return of their boats. India and Sri Lanka's relationship is based on mutual trust and goodwill."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Dissanayake held a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks in Colombo. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials attended the meeting.

PM Modi was accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo. It is the first time that Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. His arrival in Colombo on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo after concluding his visit to Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

Latest Videos