Trump asks US citizens to "hang tough" amid ongoing trade war, Claims China "hit harder"

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to his tariff policies, claiming that China has been disproportionately affected by the ongoing trade war between the two nations. This statement comes on the heels of a significant decline in US stock markets, sparking concerns about a potential global recession.

Trump took to Truth Social to defend his economic strategy, labeling it an "economic revolution." He asserted that China has been hit "much harder" than the US, citing the country's history of unfair trade practices. Trump also claimed that his policies have led to an influx of jobs and businesses, with over $5 trillion in investments and counting.

"China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer. We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!," he wrote.



China has retaliated against Trump's tariffs by imposing reciprocal 34% tariffs on all US imports, effective April 10. This move has escalated tensions between the two nations, with China's State Council Tariff Commission condemning the US action as "unilateral bullying" that undermines China's rights and interests.

Despite China's strong response, Trump remains undeterred, viewing their actions as a sign of weakness. He believes that China "panicked" following his announcement of new tariffs, demonstrating the effectiveness of his economic strategy. The ongoing trade war between the US and China continues to unfold, with significant implications for the global economy.

