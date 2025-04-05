user
user icon

Trump asks US citizens to "hang tough" amid ongoing trade war, Claims China "hit harder"

President Trump defends his tariff policies, claiming China is disproportionately affected by the trade war. China retaliates with tariffs on US imports, escalating tensions and sparking global recession fears.

Trump asks US citizens to "hang tough" amid ongoing trade war, Claims China "hit harder" dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Apr 5, 2025, 7:32 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to his tariff policies, claiming that China has been disproportionately affected by the ongoing trade war between the two nations. This statement comes on the heels of a significant decline in US stock markets, sparking concerns about a potential global recession.

Also Read: America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history

Trump took to Truth Social to defend his economic strategy, labeling it an "economic revolution." He asserted that China has been hit "much harder" than the US, citing the country's history of unfair trade practices. Trump also claimed that his policies have led to an influx of jobs and businesses, with over $5 trillion in investments and counting.

"China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer. We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!," he wrote.

China has retaliated against Trump's tariffs by imposing reciprocal 34% tariffs on all US imports, effective April 10. This move has escalated tensions between the two nations, with China's State Council Tariff Commission condemning the US action as "unilateral bullying" that undermines China's rights and interests.

Despite China's strong response, Trump remains undeterred, viewing their actions as a sign of weakness. He believes that China "panicked" following his announcement of new tariffs, demonstrating the effectiveness of his economic strategy. The ongoing trade war between the US and China continues to unfold, with significant implications for the global economy.

Also Read: 'We do not want TikTok to go dark': Donald Trump extends deadline in US by 75 days

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India, Sri Lanka discuss fishermen issue; Colombo to release 11 fishermen imminently dmn

India, Sri Lanka discuss fishermen issue; Colombo to release 11 fishermen imminently

India delivers 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar following devastating earthquake dmn

India delivers 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar following devastating earthquake

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history dmn

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock AJR

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock

Trump tariffs majorly target emerging economies particularly in South-East Asia: Report shk

Trump tariffs majorly target emerging economies particularly in South-East Asia: Report

Recent Stories

"Closed chapter": Sanjay Raut confirms Shiv Sena (UBT) will not approach SC over Waqf Amendment Bill dmn

"Closed chapter": Sanjay Raut confirms Shiv Sena (UBT) will not approach SC over Waqf Amendment Bill

Jadavpur University students allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami in campus dmn

Jadavpur University students allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami in campus

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to retire after clash against DC? Ex-CSK skipper parents present at Chepauk

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to retire after clash against DC? Ex-CSK skipper's parents present at Chepauk

Delhi becomes 35th state to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme; 3.6 million people to benefit shk

Delhi becomes 35th state to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme; 3.6 million people to benefit

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 cr in TN on April 6 shk

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 cr in TN on April 6

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Video Icon
PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Video Icon
Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Video Icon
Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon