"One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in cabinet the last few years -- you really need to agree with the big things," said Rishi Sunak. As of last Thursday, reports, Truss was at 66% and Sunak was at 34%.

United Kingdom leadership contender Rishi Sunak indicated he would not serve in a government run by his Conservative rival Liz Truss if she becomes prime minister next month. If Liz Truss is elected UK prime minister next month, Rishi Sunak was asked if he would serve in her cabinet. He said he may not because one had to "agree with the big things."

"One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in cabinet the last few years — you really need to agree with the big things," said the former chancellor, who would probably lose the election for UK prime minister.

In response to reports that Sunak has been proposed as a possible Truss health secretary, he stated, "Liz probably isn't focused on any of stuff, and neither am I. I am not considering jobs for myself or anybody else."

Rishi Sunak, a potential candidate for British prime minister, said he was eager to continue the Conservative Party leadership race despite polls showing his competitor, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in a clear lead. Following Boris Johnson's announcement that he will resign as party leader due to a slew of scandals, the ruling Conservative Party is electing a new party leader through postal ballot. On September 5th, the winner will be declared.

According to the report, Truss, who has often come out on top in polls of Conservative Party members, leads Sunak by 32 percentage points among those who plan to cast a ballot.

