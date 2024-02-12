Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Al Jazeera journalist by day, Hamas 'terrorist' by night? Israel's latest accusations based on seized laptop

    Israeli Defense Forces accuse Al Jazeera journalist of being a senior Hamas commander based on alleged evidence retrieved from a seized laptop in Gaza.

    Al Jazeera journalist by day, Hamas 'terrorist' by night? Israel's latest accusations based on seized laptop snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have accused Muhammad Washah, a prominent journalist regularly reporting for Qatar-based Al Jazeera from Gaza, of moonlighting as a senior Hamas commander. The allegations were made by the IDF's Israeli Arabic spokesman, Lieutenant Avichay Adraee, who claimed that a laptop allegedly belonging to Washah was recovered in the northern Gaza Strip.

    Also read: Gaza residents grinding animal feed into flour for survival: Report

    According to Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesperson for the Arab media, the seized laptop contained pictures that purportedly demonstrate Washah's involvement as a senior Hamas military operative. The images depict the 32-year-old journalist handling various weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenade devices and weaponized drones, similar to those used by Hamas fighters during the October 7 attacks. Additional photos allegedly show Washah engaged in activities related to the development of aerial weapons for the Palestinian group.

    In a statement on social media, Adraee said, "A laptop that belonged to Muhammad Washah, an Al Jazeera journalist, was recovered by IDF in the northern Gaza Strip. It has pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons for the organisation. Intelligence analysis carried out on the computer includes photos linking subject to his Hamas activity."

    The IDF's intelligence analysis, conducted on the seized laptop, allegedly establishes a connection between Washah and his alleged Hamas activities.

    Directly addressing Al Jazeera on social media, the IDF stated, "Hey Al Jazeera, we thought you journalists were supposed to give unbiased reports on situations, not actively participate in creating them on the front lines as Hamas terrorists."

    Muhammad Washah, a Gaza native, has been featured as a reporter on multiple Al Jazeera TV broadcasts and online reports. Notably, a November 2023 article mentions "Al Jazeera's Muhammad Washah" reporting from the scene of the IDF's operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp. This camp housed the Hamas Nuseirat battalion, which the IDF claims was responsible for attacks on Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7.

    As of now, neither Al Jazeera nor the Qatari government has responded to the serious accusations leveled against Washah. These allegations come amid pressure on Al Jazeera from Congressional Republicans in the United States, who advocate for the network to register as a foreign agent due to its funding and control by the government of Qatar.

    Also read: Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress

    This isn't the first instance of an Al Jazeera journalist being accused by the IDF of having ties to a Palestinian militant group. The IDF has previously highlighted similar allegations against other individuals associated with the media organization. The developments raise questions about the role of media personnel in conflict zones and the challenges they face in maintaining objectivity amidst regional tensions.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imran Khan-backed candidates spring surprise in Pakistan elections: End of military's political dominance snt

    Imran Khan-backed candidates spring surprise in Pakistan elections: End of military's political dominance?

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI demands CEC's resignation amid rigging allegations and protests snt

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI demands CEC's resignation amid rigging allegations and protests

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Courts in Pakistan flood with petitions challenging general election results AJR

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Courts in Pakistan flood with petitions challenging general election results

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI calls for nationwide protest over delayed election results AJR

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI calls for nationwide protest over delayed election results

    Pakistan election results threaten to throw country in deeper turmoil as Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif claim victory

    Pakistan election results threaten to land country in deeper turmoil as Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif claim wins

    Recent Stories

    cricket Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test osf

    Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test

    tennis Historic Sumit Nagal jumps 23 places to break into top-100 of ATP singles rankings snt

    Historic! Sumit Nagal jumps 23 places to break into top-100 of ATP singles rankings

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH) snt

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Gerard Zaragoza content with away point in clash against Jamshedpur FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Gerard Zaragoza content with away point in clash against Jamshedpur FC

    From BAPS Mandir inauguration to keynote address: Details of PM Modi's 2-day UAE trip snt

    From BAPS Mandir inauguration to keynote address: Details of PM Modi's 2-day UAE trip

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon