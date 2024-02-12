Al Jazeera journalist by day, Hamas 'terrorist' by night? Israel's latest accusations based on seized laptop

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have accused Muhammad Washah, a prominent journalist regularly reporting for Qatar-based Al Jazeera from Gaza, of moonlighting as a senior Hamas commander. The allegations were made by the IDF's Israeli Arabic spokesman, Lieutenant Avichay Adraee, who claimed that a laptop allegedly belonging to Washah was recovered in the northern Gaza Strip.

Also read: Gaza residents grinding animal feed into flour for survival: Report

According to Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesperson for the Arab media, the seized laptop contained pictures that purportedly demonstrate Washah's involvement as a senior Hamas military operative. The images depict the 32-year-old journalist handling various weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenade devices and weaponized drones, similar to those used by Hamas fighters during the October 7 attacks. Additional photos allegedly show Washah engaged in activities related to the development of aerial weapons for the Palestinian group.

In a statement on social media, Adraee said, "A laptop that belonged to Muhammad Washah, an Al Jazeera journalist, was recovered by IDF in the northern Gaza Strip. It has pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons for the organisation. Intelligence analysis carried out on the computer includes photos linking subject to his Hamas activity."

The IDF's intelligence analysis, conducted on the seized laptop, allegedly establishes a connection between Washah and his alleged Hamas activities.

Directly addressing Al Jazeera on social media, the IDF stated, "Hey Al Jazeera, we thought you journalists were supposed to give unbiased reports on situations, not actively participate in creating them on the front lines as Hamas terrorists."

Muhammad Washah, a Gaza native, has been featured as a reporter on multiple Al Jazeera TV broadcasts and online reports. Notably, a November 2023 article mentions "Al Jazeera's Muhammad Washah" reporting from the scene of the IDF's operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp. This camp housed the Hamas Nuseirat battalion, which the IDF claims was responsible for attacks on Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7.

As of now, neither Al Jazeera nor the Qatari government has responded to the serious accusations leveled against Washah. These allegations come amid pressure on Al Jazeera from Congressional Republicans in the United States, who advocate for the network to register as a foreign agent due to its funding and control by the government of Qatar.

Also read: Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress

This isn't the first instance of an Al Jazeera journalist being accused by the IDF of having ties to a Palestinian militant group. The IDF has previously highlighted similar allegations against other individuals associated with the media organization. The developments raise questions about the role of media personnel in conflict zones and the challenges they face in maintaining objectivity amidst regional tensions.