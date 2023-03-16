Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After two years, US confirms Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

    Garcetti was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that the then-mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment. 

    After two years, US appoints Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    United States President Joe Biden's close aide Eric Garcetti was on Wednesday confirmed by the Senate as the country's next ambassador to India, filling the key diplomatic position that had been vacant for more than two years. The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm the nomination of 52-year-old Garcetti.

    Major policy shift; US resolution recognises McMahon Line, calls Arunachal Pradesh part of India

    The former Los Angeles mayor's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden. Olivia Dalton, Principal Deputy Press Secretary, said tha tPresident Biden believes that the US has a crucial and consequential partnership with India and that Garcetti will make a strong and effective Ambassador.

    "The relationship between India and the US is a strong one, and one of great strategic, economic, and cultural importance. Founded on shared values, supported by growing economic and trade ties, and strengthened by the Indian diaspora here in the US, this partnership continues to hold significant promise for the future," Senator Mark Warner, Co-Chair of Senate India Caucus, said, adding, "As co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I am glad that there will finally be a Senate-confirmed ambassador in New Delhi."

    Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 in favour of his nomination. His nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the last Congress as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get the close aide of Biden through.

    Garcetti was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that the then-mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment. 

    President Biden renominated Garcetti to the same position in January this year. Kenneth Juster, the last occupant of the ambassadorial residence of the US in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.

    UK PM Sunak and his wife told to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 8:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VIDEO US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    VIDEO: US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    Expert speak: Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky snt

    Expert speak: Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky

    China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia bonhomie: Should India be worried?

    Explained: Should China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia bonhomie worry India?

    Indonesia Bali to ban tourists from renting motorbikes; here's why AJR

    Indonesia: Bali to ban tourists from renting motorbikes; here's why

    Russian Su-27 fighter jets dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?

    Russian Su-27 fighters dumped fuel on US drone: How did they do it?

    Recent Stories

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company AJR

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company

    Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH) vma

    Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH)

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon