7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Indonesia on Friday. The quake occurred in the sea north of the Indonesian island of Java, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Friday.

Social media videos showed panicked locals and visitors in the neighbouring regions of Central Java, Yogyakarta, and Bali as houses and structures trembled for several seconds. Evacuations were ordered in certain areas, driving crowds onto the streets.

Because of its location on the Pacific Basin's arc of volcanoes and fault lines known as the "Ring of Fire," the country of more than 270 million people is often rocked by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis.

