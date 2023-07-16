Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, tsunami warning issued

    An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat after the earthquake.

    The Alaska Peninsula region was hit by a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake today, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued for parts of the US state. According to USGS, the quake had a relatively shallow depth of 9.3 kilometres. A tsunami warning was also issued after the earthquake by the US Tsunami Warning System.

    The Aleutian Islands, the Cook Inlet, and the Alaskan Peninsula all felt earthquakes, according to the Alaska Earthquake Centre.

    The largest recorded earthquake in North America, with a magnitude of 9.2, struck Alaska in March 1964. It destroyed Anchorage and caused a tsunami that hit Hawaii, the US west coast, and the Gulf of Alaska.

