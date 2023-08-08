6 contestants allege 'topless body checks' at Miss Indonesia Universe pageant, prompts police investigation

In a concerning turn of events, six participants of the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant have taken a stand against alleged sexual harassment by the organizers, lodging formal complaints with the police. Their accusations center on claims of being subjected to inappropriate "body checks," including topless examinations, a lawyer representing the contestants revealed on Tuesday.

Authorities have confirmed the filing of the complaints, initiating a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The incident in question occurred during the Indonesian beauty pageant held in Jakarta from July 29 to August 3. Disturbingly, five of the contestants assert that they were instructed to disrobe to their underwear for physical assessments, conducted in a room crowded with more than 20 individuals, including men.

The lawyer representing the contestants, Mellisa Anggraeni, disclosed that the five participants were further subjected to being photographed topless, an action she deemed unnecessary and invasive. Notably, a total of six contestants have registered their grievances concerning these troubling incidents.

During a press conference broadcasted by Kompas TV, one complainant bravely recounted her unsettling experience, emphasizing that she had been directed to pose inappropriately, including engaging in uncomfortable and degrading positions. She described the sensation of being under scrutiny, expressing profound confusion and discomfort. The news channel chose to blur her face while airing her statement.

As of now, the Miss Universe Organization has not provided an immediate response, leaving observers and concerned individuals awaiting their perspective on the matter.

Jakarta police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko confirmed the submission of a report by the affected contestants on Monday, ensuring a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

The backdrop of this incident is noteworthy, particularly in Indonesia – a predominantly Muslim country – where religious groups have previously voiced objections to beauty pageants. The incident underscores broader conversations surrounding respect, dignity, and the treatment of individuals within such contexts.

Last year, Thai celebrity media mogul and transgender rights advocate Jakapong "Anne" Jakrajutatip acquired the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation. The Jakarta contest, designed to select Indonesia's representative for the annual Miss Universe competition, has assumed an unforeseen dimension of controversy.

Founded in 1952 and once co-owned by Donald Trump, the Miss Universe Organization's extensive history now intersects with a concerning episode that highlights the need for vigilance and accountability in the realm of beauty pageants.