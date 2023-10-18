Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    6 French airports evacuated after 'threats of attack' amid Israel-Hamas war-linked security concerns (WATCH)

    Six airports in France were evacuated due to emailed threats of attack, possibly linked to recent security concerns and incidents in the country in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

    6 airports in France evacuated after 'threats of attack' amid security concerns (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Six airports in France were evacuated on Wednesday due to emailed threats of a potential attack, as reported by a police source to AFP. These evacuations, affecting Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, and Beauvais airport near Paris, were undertaken to investigate the credibility of the threats. These incidents occurred in the wake of a series of bomb threats in France, coinciding with the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the fatal stabbing of a teacher in Arras, a northern city, on the following Friday. The attacker claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

    A spokesman for France's DGAC aviation authority confirmed that evacuations due to bomb warnings occurred at Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, and Beauvais. However, specific details were not immediately available. The DGAC's online dashboard indicated significant delays at Lille, Lyon, and Toulouse airports.

    Nice airport's X (formerly Twitter) account posted that a security perimeter had been established following concerns about an abandoned baggage item, with the situation later returning to normal. Similar reassurances were provided by airport authorities at Lyon's Bron airport.

    In Lille, an airport spokeswoman noted that three flights had been diverted, and their X account reported the presence of security forces at the scene. Passengers expressed confusion on social media, with some unaware of the reasons behind the airport evacuations.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack vkp

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack

    What scientists learned about sending humans to the red planet from a Marsquake in 2022 snt

    What scientists learned about sending humans to the red planet from a Marsquake in 2022

    US President Joe Biden lands in Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions following Gaza hospital attack WATCH AJR

    'Done by other team': US President Joe Biden backs Israeli PM on Gaza hospital attack | WATCH

    Gaza hospital blast: Israel shares Hamas operatives conversation over Islamic Jihad's misfired rocket (LISTEN) snt

    Gaza Hospital Attack: Israel shares Hamas conversation over Islamic Jihad's misfired rocket (LISTEN)

    Israel-Hamas War: From Tel Aviv's quiet airport to the frontlines vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: From Tel Aviv's quiet airport to the frontlines

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh Azam Khan, wife and son gets 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan, wife and son gets 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

    War 2 LEAKED photos: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR-starrer film shoot commences SHG

    War 2 LEAKED photos: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR-starrer film shoot commences

    Kim Kardashian Hottest photos: 7 BOLD pictures of the fashion icon ATG

    Kim Kardashian Hottest photos: 7 BOLD pictures of the fashion icon

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Munnar due to heavy rainfall rkn

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Munnar due to heavy rainfall

    Stunning looks of Thalapathy Vijay in LEO movie rkn

    Stunning looks of Thalapathy Vijay in LEO movie

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon