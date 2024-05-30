Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    44 million shares on Instagram, 27.5 mn messages on X: Viral 'All eyes on Rafah' image gets Israeli response

    An AI-generated image with the words "All Eyes on Rafah" has been shared by over 44 million Instagram accounts since Monday, following a deadly Israeli strike at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Gazan city.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 30, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    The image shows densely packed rows of tents stretching endlessly across a desert landscape overshadowed by mountains, symbolizing the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled there during Israel's military campaign against Hamas.

    Chilean-US actor Pedro Pascal, top models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are of Palestinian descent, and French football star Ousmane Dembele are among the celebrities who shared it on Instagram.

    Some of the Indian celebrities who posted the "All Eyes On Rafah," image were Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

    The slogan "All Eyes on Rafah" has also been widely circulated on other platforms and social networks, particularly on X, where the hashtag #alleyesonrafah has garnered nearly one million hits, according to online monitor Visibrain.

    Also read: Israeli embassy in Mexico City set on fire use molotov cocktails as protests intensify over Gaza war (WATCH)

    The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 27.5 million messages posted in three days about the attack on the southern Gazan city bordering Egypt, generating international outrage.

    Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry reported that an Israeli strike on the camp, which sparked a fire on Sunday, killed 45 people and injured 249.

    Israel's military stated it had targeted and killed two senior Hamas terrorists, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referring to a "tragic accident" that his government is investigating.

    Meanwhile, Israel has shared an image of its own asking people why they did not post about the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government shared a picture with the text "Where were your eyes on October 7". The image depicts a Hamas terrorist standing in front of a baby.

    The deadliest Gaza war was triggered by Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people, mostly civilians.

    Terrorists also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the Israeli army reports as dead. 

    Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,171 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-run territory.

    Also read: Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
