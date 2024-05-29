Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures

    Former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was photographed writing "Finish Them" on an Israeli shell while touring sites near the northern border with Lebanon.

    Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was photographed writing "Finish Them" on an Israeli shell while touring sites near the northern border with Lebanon. The photograph was posted on X on Tuesday by Danny Danon, a member of the Israeli parliament and former ambassador to the United Nations, who accompanied Haley on her visit.

    "'Finish Them'. This is what my friend the former ambassador Nikki Haley wrote," Danon said in his post that showed a kneeling Haley writing on a shell with a purple marker pen.

    Under Donald Trump, Haley served as a tough UN representative during a period that coincided with Danon's term.

    Based on the most recent Israeli official data, an AFP reports shows that 1,189 people, largely civilians, were killed in Hamas's October 7 strike on southern Israel, which set off the Gaza conflict.

    Moreover, 252 hostages were taken by Hamas operatives, 121 of them are still in Gaza, including 37 who the army claims are dead.

    The health ministry of Gaza reports that at least 36,096 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel's retaliatory offensive, the majority of whom were civilians.

    Haley, 52, abandoned her White House bid in March after suffering heavy defeats to Trump in the Republican primary contests. Last week, she announced that she would vote for him in the election.

    Though Trump has ruled her out as a potential vice president, she remains a possible presidential candidate for 2028.

    On Tuesday, the White House stated that President Joe Biden has no plans to change his Israel policy following a deadly weekend strike on Rafah. However, he is not turning a "blind eye" to the plight of Palestinian civilians.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virgin Australia flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant AJR

    Australia: Flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH) snt

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH)

    Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections Fawad Chaudhry openly backs INDIA Bloc, sparks row (WATCH) snt

    'Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections': Fawad Chaudhry backs INDIA Bloc again, sparks row (WATCH)

    Lets destroy Pakistan together Elderly Afghan calls for joint action with India in viral video (WATCH) snt

    'Let's destroy Pakistan together': Elderly Afghan calls for joint action with India in viral video (WATCH)

    Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH) snt

    'Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan': Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Rajkot fire: After tragedy, over 100 gaming zones in Gujarat shut for violating rules anr

    Rajkot fire: After tragedy, over 100 gaming zones in Gujarat shut for violating rules

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa divorce rumours: Actress shares cryptic post RBA

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa divorce rumours: Actress shares cryptic post

    Football Euro 2024: Full list of matches, kick-off times, venues and more about the tournament osf

    Euro 2024: Full list of matches, kick-off times, venues and more about the tournament

    Virgin Australia flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant AJR

    Australia: Flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH) snt

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon