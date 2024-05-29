Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures

Former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was photographed writing "Finish Them" on an Israeli shell while touring sites near the northern border with Lebanon.

Former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was photographed writing "Finish Them" on an Israeli shell while touring sites near the northern border with Lebanon. The photograph was posted on X on Tuesday by Danny Danon, a member of the Israeli parliament and former ambassador to the United Nations, who accompanied Haley on her visit.

"'Finish Them'. This is what my friend the former ambassador Nikki Haley wrote," Danon said in his post that showed a kneeling Haley writing on a shell with a purple marker pen.

Under Donald Trump, Haley served as a tough UN representative during a period that coincided with Danon's term.

Based on the most recent Israeli official data, an AFP reports shows that 1,189 people, largely civilians, were killed in Hamas's October 7 strike on southern Israel, which set off the Gaza conflict.

Moreover, 252 hostages were taken by Hamas operatives, 121 of them are still in Gaza, including 37 who the army claims are dead.

The health ministry of Gaza reports that at least 36,096 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel's retaliatory offensive, the majority of whom were civilians.

Haley, 52, abandoned her White House bid in March after suffering heavy defeats to Trump in the Republican primary contests. Last week, she announced that she would vote for him in the election.

Though Trump has ruled her out as a potential vice president, she remains a possible presidential candidate for 2028.

On Tuesday, the White House stated that President Joe Biden has no plans to change his Israel policy following a deadly weekend strike on Rafah. However, he is not turning a "blind eye" to the plight of Palestinian civilians.

Latest Videos