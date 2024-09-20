Who is Dhruvi Patel who won Miss India Worldwide 2024? SEE her stunning photos

Dhruvi Patel, a Quinnipiac University student, wins Miss India Worldwide 2024 in Edison, New Jersey. She previously held the title of Miss India New England 2023. Dhruvi is a nonprofit founder, volunteer, and charity supporter.

Dhruvi Patel, a Computer Information Systems student at Quinnipiac University, has been crowned Miss India Worldwide 2024. This prestigious pageant, held in Edison, New Jersey, is the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India.

Previously, in 2023, she was crowned Miss India New England. Beyond her academic and pageant pursuits, Dhruvi operates a nonprofit organization called 3DCharities and dedicates her time to volunteering at the nearby senior center, participating in food drives, and fundraising efforts for various causes. She is also a regular contributor to charities such as UNICEF and Feeding America through donations.



Lisa Abdoelhak from Suriname was named the first runner-up, while Malvika Sharma, representing the Netherlands, claimed the title of second runner-up in the same competition. In the Mrs. division, SuAnn Mouttet of Trinidad and Tobago became the champion, with Sneha Nambiar bagging the first runner-up spot and Pawandip Kaur from the United Kingdom finishing as the second runner-up.

Coming to the Teen category, Sierra Suret from Guadeloupe earned the title of Miss Teen India Worldwide. Shreya Singh from the Netherlands and Shradha Tedjoe from Suriname were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Overjoyed by her victory, Dhruvi expressed, "Winning Miss India Worldwide is such an incredible honour. It's more than a crown—it represents my heritage, my values, and the opportunity to inspire others on a global scale," Dhruvi said. Dhruvi is quite active on Instagram, where she enjoys over 18.6K followers.

The Miss India Worldwide pageant is hosted by the India Festival Committee, based in New York and led by Indian-Americans Neelam and Dharmatma Saran.

