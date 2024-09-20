Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal flood crisis: CM Mamata Banerjee blames Jharkhand, DVC for 'man-made' disaster

    The West Bengal chief minister also took aim at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of ignoring her pleas for assistance. "Despite repeated attempts to reach out, there has been no response from Jharkhand," she said.

    West Bengal flood crisis: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blames Jharkhand, DVC for 'man-made' disaster AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 11:17 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and Jharkhand, holding them responsible for the severe flooding that has ravaged 11 districts in southern Bengal. Accusing the DVC of releasing over 5 lakh cusecs of water in just three days, CM Banerjee claimed the floods were a "man-made disaster" and warned of cutting all ties with the corporation.

    CM Banerjee accused the DVC of releasing large amounts of water from its dams without proper management, leading to widespread inundation. "This is not rainwater; this is water released by the DVC from its dams. This is a man-made flood, and it's extremely unfortunate," Banerjee said during a visit to flood-hit areas in Panskura and Udaynarayanpur.

    J&K Elections 2024: Do you know 20% of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges?

    She further said that the failure to conduct dredging at the DVC dams had significantly reduced their water storage capacity, exacerbating the flooding. "The Centre has failed to dredge the dams, which have seen a 36 percent reduction in capacity. There is a larger conspiracy at play here," CM Banerjee said.

    The West Bengal chief minister also took aim at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of ignoring her pleas for assistance. "Despite repeated attempts to reach out, there has been no response from Jharkhand," she said. She said that floods in northern Bengal are often caused by water released from Nepal and Bhutan, while the southern districts are vulnerable to water discharged from Jharkhand.

    In a strong statement, CM Banerjee threatened to sever all relations with the DVC if the current situation persists. "We will not maintain any ties with DVC if this continues. The flood situation in Bengal is because of the DVC's unregulated water release to save Jharkhand at our expense," she warned.

    Kolkata rape & murder horror: Agitating doctors end 'cease-work', to resume essential services from Saturday

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Do you know 20 per cent of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges gcw

    J&K Elections 2024: Do you know 20% of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges?

    Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024 winning ticket prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales anr

    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales

    Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year anr

    Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year

    Recent Stories

    Who is Dhruvi Patel who won Miss India Worldwide 2024? SEE her stunning photos dmn

    Who is Dhruvi Patel who won Miss India Worldwide 2024? SEE her stunning photos

    Alia Bhatt has attention deficit disorder? Here's what we know about the 'Jigra' actress ATG

    Alia Bhatt has attention deficit disorder? Here's what we know about the 'Jigra' actress

    100 rocket launchers, 1000 canisters: Hezbollah targets ablaze after Israeli strikes in Lebanon (WATCH) snt

    100 rocket launchers, 1000 canisters: Hezbollah targets ablaze after Israeli strikes in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Do you know 20 per cent of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges gcw

    J&K Elections 2024: Do you know 20% of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges?

    Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here ATG

    'Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon