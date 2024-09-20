Lifestyle

ABC juice: Health benefits of apple, beetroot, carrot combination

The juice is rich in vitamins like A, B, C, and K, along with minerals such as iron and potassium.

Image credits: Getty

Detoxification

ABC juice is known for its detoxifying benefits, with beetroot playing a key role in cleansing the liver and removing toxins from the body.
 

Image credits: Getty

Improved Digestion

Apples are high in dietary fiber, supporting smooth digestion, while carrots help promote regular bowel movements for better digestive health.
 

Image credits: Getty

Enhanced Immunity

This juice is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that boost the immune system. The high vitamin C content in apples and beets helps the body fight illnesses.
 

Image credits: Getty

Skin health

Beta-carotene from carrots repairs skin tissues and protects against UV damage. The juice's detoxifying properties also help reduce acne and other skin blemishes.
 

Image credits: Getty

Heart Health

Nitrates in beetroots lower blood pressure, while the fiber and antioxidants in apples help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One