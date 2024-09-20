ABC juice: Health benefits of apple, beetroot, carrot combination

Lifestyle
The juice is rich in vitamins like A, B, C, and K, along with minerals such as iron and potassium.
ABC juice is known for its detoxifying benefits, with beetroot playing a key role in cleansing the liver and removing toxins from the body.
Apples are high in dietary fiber, supporting smooth digestion, while carrots help promote regular bowel movements for better digestive health.
This juice is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that boost the immune system. The high vitamin C content in apples and beets helps the body fight illnesses.
Beta-carotene from carrots repairs skin tissues and protects against UV damage. The juice's detoxifying properties also help reduce acne and other skin blemishes.
Nitrates in beetroots lower blood pressure, while the fiber and antioxidants in apples help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.