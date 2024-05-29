Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Masked protesters hurled stones at security forces who had set up a barricade to block access to the Israeli embassy in Mexico City's Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

    Israeli embassy in Mexico City set on fire use molotov cocktails as protests intensify over Gaza war (WATCH)
    An angry mob set the Israeli embassy in Mexico City ablaze on Wednesday as protests against Israel's actions in Rafah, Gaza, escalated. Masked protesters hurled stones at security forces who had set up a barricade to block access to the Israeli embassy in Mexico City's Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

    Approximately 200 people took part in the “Urgent Action for Rafah” demonstration, with dozens attempting to break through the barriers, according to AFP.

    Videos posted on social media showed fires raging outside the embassy complex. Unverified reports indicated that several people were injured in the chaos.

    The riot occurred after Mexico filed a declaration of intervention in South Africa's "genocide" case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

    The ICJ, the principal judicial arm of the United Nations located in The Hague, issued a 13 to 2 ruling on Friday, demanding that Israel “immediately halt its military offensive and any other actions in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict conditions on the Palestinian group in Gaza that could lead to their physical destruction in whole or in part.”

    Also read: Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures

    On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the IDF would continue its offensive in Rafah to free hostages held by Hamas and dismantle the Palestinian terrorist group.

    Israeli officials maintain that their military operations in the enclave comply with Friday’s ICJ ruling.

