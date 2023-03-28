Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    21 Umrah pilgrims dead in bus accident in Saudi Arabia; 2 Indians among many injured

    According to reports, a brake-failure on the bus led to a collision with a barrier at the end of a bridge, which caused it to overturn and catch fire. 

    21 Umrah pilgrims dead in bus accident in Saudi Arabia; 2 Indians among many injured ANR
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    Riyadh: In an unfortunate incident, at least 21 Umrah pilgrims lost their lives, and 29 others, including two Indian nationals, were seriously injured in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Asir on Monday. The bus travelling to Mecca collided with a bridge, overturned, and caught fire due to a brake failure. 

    Among the injured, two Indian nationals, Muhammad Bilal and Raza Khan, have been admitted to two hospitals, and one of them is in critical condition. Red Crescent Authority and Saudi civil defence teams arrived quickly at the accident site and cordoned off the area.

    State TV Al-Ekhbariya said the accident occurred around 4 pm in Aqabat Shaar, in Asir province. The bus had departed Khamis Mushayt and was heading to Abha.

    According to reports, a break-failure on the bus led to a collision with a barrier at the end of a bridge, which caused it to overturn and catch fire. The accident took place just months before millions of Muslims are anticipated to travel for the annual hajj pilgrimage and during the first week of Ramzan, a busy time for umrah pilgrimages.

    The report states that there were 47 passengers in the bus. Besides two Indians, there were five Yemenis, two Sudanese nationals and one Egyptian and Pakistani national each. The remaining passengers were all Bangladeshis. The injured are undergoing treatment at Mahail General Hospital, Asir Hospital in Abaha, Abaha Private Hospital and Saudi German Hospital.

    Transporting pilgrims across the holy sites of Saudi Arabia is a risky duty, especially during the hajj when roads may be hectic and buses can cause endless traffic jams.

    In October 2019, about 35 foreigners were killed and four more injured after a bus collided with another big vehicle near Medina.

    Also Read: H1B employees who have lost their jobs can stay in the US beyond 60 days; Here's how

    Also Read: Simple address change process in Aadhaar among biggest causes of cyber fraud: Police

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US State Department on Rahul Gandhi disqualification as MP and freedom of expression

    Normal and standard for us to engage with opposition leaders: US on reaching out to ex-MP Rahul Gandhi

    BBC Punjabi Twitter handle has been withheld in India

    BREAKING: BBC News Punjabi Twitter handle withheld in India

    Chinese wants to quickly replace the US as global net security provider: Indian Army chief

    Chinese want to quickly replace the US as global net security provider: Indian Army chief

    Israeli PM Netanyahu calls on protesters on 'right and left' to behave responsibly after mass protests AJR

    Israeli PM Netanyahu calls on protesters on 'right and left' to behave responsibly after mass protests

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un puts entire city under lockdown to find missing 653 bullets AJR

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un puts entire city under lockdown to find missing 653 bullets

    Recent Stories

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Kerala bids adieu to Comedy King Innocent; Laid to rest with full state honours

    Kerala bids adieu to 'Comedy King' Innocent; Laid to rest with full state honours (WATCH)

    2019 Jamia violence case: No relief for Sharjeel Imam and others as Delhi HC partially reverses order AJR

    2019 Jamia violence case: No relief for Sharjeel Imam and others as Delhi HC partially reverses order

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise or face legal action: Savarkar's grandson

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise or face legal action: Savarkar's grandson

    No guests after 10 pm Bengaluru society bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming gcw

    Bengaluru not for Bachelors! Society's bizarre rule of no guests after 10 pm leave netizens fuming

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon