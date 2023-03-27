2 people shot at Gurudwara in California's Sacramento County; authorities rule out hate crime

Eyewitnesses told local media outlets that they heard around three bullet rounds being fired and that, contrary to rumours, the incident happened outside the Sikh shrine.

Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in California's Sacramento County. The condition of both victims remains critical.

However, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has ruled out the hate crime angle. In a statement, the Sheriff's office said: 'Two people shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California. The shooting is not related to a hate crime; it is a shootout between two men who knew each other.'

Sheriff's Office spokesman Seargent Amar Gandhi said a fistfight had broken out between two men on the temple grounds. One of the men shot a friend of the other combatant. The second man involved in the fight then fired upon the first man and ran off. That second man remains at large. The two wounded people were hospitalised at Kaiser Permanente hospital in south Sacramento with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Around 3:30 pm, deputies were seen walking two men out of the parade in handcuffs, though it was unclear if either was involved in the incident. The men were placed into the back of separate Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles as a crowd of dozens of people watched in near silence, many holding phones up to record the events. Deputies were expected to remain at the scene through the evening combing through eyewitness statements and cellphone video.

Eyewitnesses told local media outlets that they heard around three bullet rounds being fired and that, contrary to rumours, the incident happened outside the Sikh shrine.

According to reports, the shooting happened hours after a Sikh Society Parade was held on Sunday morning at the Gurudwara. Investigators said they would take statements from the people who were in attendance.