17 students killed, 14 seriously injured as devastating fire sweeps Kenya school dormitory

A devastating fire swept through a school dormitory in Nyeri county, Kenya, killing 17 students and seriously injuring 14 others, local police confirmed on Friday.

The fire broke out Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary School, with authorities fearing the death toll may rise as investigations continue. Police spokesperson Resila Onyango stated, “We are investigating the cause and will take necessary action.”

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, although Onyango assured the public that a full probe was underway.

Fires in Kenyan boarding schools are not uncommon, with many parents opting for these institutions to provide their children with more focused study time. In some instances, school fires have been linked to student unrest. In 2017, a similar tragedy claimed the lives of 10 students in Nairobi.

The latest incident has prompted renewed concern about safety standards in boarding schools across the country, as families and officials await further updates on the investigation.

