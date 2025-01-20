Jaishankar to represent Modi as 'Special Envoy' at Donald Trump inauguration , carries letter from PM for him

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the United States' 47th president, Donald Trump, who takes office on Monday as part of a dramatic political comeback.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the United States' 47th president, Donald Trump, who takes office on Monday as part of a dramatic political comeback. Jaishankar, acting as Modi’s Special Envoy, arrived with a letter from the Prime Minister addressed to the President-elect. This move aligns with the longstanding tradition of sending Special Envoys to attend such significant swearing-in ceremonies.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Special Envoy at the inaugural function of the United States President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC, today. He is carrying a letter from the Prime Minister for President-elect Donald Trump. It has been the general practice to send Special Envoys of the Prime Minister to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Heads of State and Government," sources told ANI.

In May 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Nigeria. In November 2023, Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of the President of the Maldives. Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was present at the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Iran in July 2024. In October 2024, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the swearing-in ceremonies of the Presidents of Indonesia and Mexico. Additionally, MoS for External Affairs Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the President of the Philippines in June 2022.

America braces for Trump's second term as President

Trump’s inauguration marks a new chapter in US politics, as the country braces for what he promises will be a sweeping disruption of policies and global norms. With a history marked by controversies, including being twice impeached and later convicted, Trump has surprised many with his resurgence, galvanizing his supporters under the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) banner.

The inauguration ceremony, originally scheduled to be held outdoors, was moved indoors due to the bitter cold. The US Capitol’s rotunda, a site of historical significance, also holds personal memories for Trump, as it was the location of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, where his supporters stormed the building in an effort to overturn his election loss.

In the lead-up to his inauguration, Trump enjoyed a weekend of celebrations. He hosted a lavish party at his golf club in Virginia, complete with fireworks and an Elvis Presley impersonator. Trump also held a private breakfast with Republican senators at Blair House, the official guest residence, before attending a campaign-style rally at Washington’s Capital One Arena. At the rally, Trump declared, “We won,” and reiterated his vision of restoring “American strength and prosperity.”

Trump’s fiery rhetoric resonated with his MAGA supporters as he vowed to address critical issues immediately upon taking office. Among his priorities, he promised to tighten border security, reinstate what he called "law and order" in US cities, and roll back “radical woke ideology” in the military. He also made bold statements about his intention to undo the prosecutions of his supporters involved in the January 6 riots, signaling that his presidency would prioritize reshaping the nation’s direction with "historic speed and strength."

On the global stage, Trump’s inauguration is drawing attention, with foreign leaders such as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in attendance. Trump’s inaugural address is expected to reflect his claims of unity and renewal, though his divisive past suggests a stormy road ahead for US politics.

