SHOCKING! 26-year-old Hyderabad student fatally shot in US; probe underway

A 26-year-old man from Hyderabad, Ravi Teja, was shot dead at a gas station in Washington DC on Monday.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 2:13 PM IST

A 26-year-old man from Hyderabad, identified as Ravi Teja, was fatally shot at a gas station in Washington DC on Monday (Jan 20), with authorities suspecting the involvement of assailants in the shooting. Ravi Teja, a resident of RK Puram Green Hills Colony in Hyderabad, had moved to the United States in March 2022 to pursue a Master’s degree.

“We received information this morning that Teja was fired at by unidentified people while he was returning home,” his father Koyyada Chandra Mouli told reporters.

Following the completion of his studies, the victim was actively seeking employment in the area at the time of the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the reasons behind the shooting and are focusing on identifying those responsible for the attack, according to local officials.

Further details are awaited.

