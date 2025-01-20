End Russia-Ukraine war to deportations: Here's what Trump promised to do on his Day 1 in White House

Donald Trump's ambitious agenda for his first day in office includes promises to end the Russia-Ukraine war and start mass deportations, marking what could be the busiest day in US Presidential history.

Trump, however, appears unwavering in his confidence as he embarks on his second term. “Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” he declared about his plans for Day 1.

Here are eleven promises Trump has vowed to fulfill on his first day in office:

1. End Russia-Ukraine War

“I’ll get the war with Ukraine and Russia ended. If I’m president-elect, I’ll get it done before even becoming president,” Trump told Fox News.

According to Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, he plans to bring the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to the negotiating table on Day 1 of his presidency. However, this statement appears inconsistent with his earlier claim to end the war before inauguration day.

2. Delay TikTok Ban

"I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order. Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations," he said in a post on X on Sunday.

"I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up. Without US approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions. Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the US gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the US and whichever purchase we so choose," he said.

3. Deportation

“The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins. ... On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered,” Trump said at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina on November 3, 2024.

4. Closing of the border

"And on Day 1, I will close the border, and I will stop the invasion of illegal criminals coming into our country," he said at Coachella rally on October 12, 2024.

5. End automatic citizenship for 'children of illegal aliens'

“I will sign a Day 1 executive order ending automatic citizenship for the children of illegal aliens,” he said at a rally in Pickens, South Carolina on July 1, 2023.

Trump’s promise to end birthright citizenship is unlikely to be realized through an executive order, as the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizenship to anyone born or naturalized in the country. To alter this provision, a constitutional amendment would be required—a complex process involving congressional approval and ratification by a majority of states. This makes the fulfillment of such a pledge a significant legal and political challenge.

6. Withhold federal funding from schools promoting 'Transgender Insanity'

“On Day 1, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school, pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto the shoulders of our children. And I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate," he said at a rally in Atlanta on August 3, 2024.

Trump had vowed to reverse the Biden administration's Title IX protections, which safeguard against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. However, a federal judge recently ruled that these regulations exceeded presidential authority, invalidating them.

7. Pardon Capitol attack convicts of January 6, 2021

“The moment we win, we will rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner unjustly victimized by the Harris regime, and I will sign their pardons on Day 1,” he said at Wisconsin rally on September 7, 2024.

8. Demolish 'deep state'

“We will demolish the ‘deep state.’ We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communist, Marxists and fascists. We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news media,” he said at New Hampshire rally in 2023.

“We’re going to find the ‘deep state’ actors who have buried into government, fire them and escort them from federal buildings, and it’ll go very quickly,” he said at South Carolina rally on January 28, 2023.

9. National emergency declaration

“I will immediately issue a national emergency declaration to achieve a massive increase in domestic energy supply,” he said at New York Economic Club speech in September last year.

“Starting on Day 1, I will approve new drilling, new pipelines, new refineries, new power plants, new reactors, and we will slash the red tape,” he said at Michigan rally.

10. 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada imports

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States,” he said, adding, “we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States.”

During his first term, Trump implemented steep tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports. President Joe Biden not only maintained these measures but also introduced a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

11. Cancel electric vehicle mandate

“I will cancel Kamala’s insane electric vehicle mandate,” he said at Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 4, 2024.

