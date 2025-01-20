Khalistani supporters storm London cinema hall, raise slogans to disrupt screening of film 'Emergency' (WATCH)

The screening of Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' was disrupted in London after a group of protestors stormed the theatres and demanded ban on movie.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

The screening of Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' was disrupted in London after a group of protestors stormed the theatres and demanded ban on movie. The protestors raised slogans and also involved in verbal spat with the audience inside the theatre. 

Several videos have been doing rounds on the social media in which protestors can be seen barging into the Harrow Cinema, London during the screening and raising slogans while demanding the movie to be halted. 

They even argued with the audience in the theatre and stated that the film showed the community in a poor light.

Emergency VS Azaad: Day 2 box office collection– Which film is leading? Check here

Earlier the screening of the movie was cancelled across Punjab after various Sikh organization and farmers' bodies launched protests amid wave of controversies.

'Emergency' is a biopic of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and projects the most consencual period in the history of India, the period of emergency. The film also marks directorial debut and she has also played the lead role in the film.

