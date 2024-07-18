'We are united to win': Republican US Senator JD Vance accepts nomination to be Donald Trump's running mate

JD Vance accepted the Republican Party's nomination for vice president during his speech at the Republican National Convention. He praised Donald Trump's dedication over the past eight years, emphasizing Trump's relentless efforts in fighting for the United States.

Ohio Senator JD Vance, who transformed from a critic of former US President Donald Trump to a fervent supporter, introduced himself to the nation at the Republican National Convention as he officially accepted the Republican Party's vice presidential nomination on Wednesday. A pivotal moment for Vance occurred at the Republican nominating convention, which emphasized party unity and criticized the Biden administration's policies on various issues. This event also highlighted the contrast between the Republican Party's cohesion and the divisions within the Democratic Party, including growing opposition to Biden's leadership.

"So tonight, I stand here humbled... and I am overwhelmed with gratitude, to say: I officially accept your nomination to be Vice President of the United States of America. We are united to win," Vance said.

Vance also remarked that over the past eight years, Trump has devoted everything he has to fighting for the United States.

"For the last eight years, Trump has given everything he has to fight for the people of our country. He didn't need politics, but the country needed him," he said.

"Never in my wildest imagination would I have believed that I could be standing here tonight. I grew up in Middletown, Ohio, a small town where people spoke their minds, built with their hands, and loved their God, family, community, and country with their whole hearts. But it was also a place that had been cast aside and forgotten by America's ruling class in Washington."

“Joe Biden has been a politician in Washington for longer than I’ve been alive — I’m 39 years old,” Mr. Vance said, adding, “For half a century, he’s been the champion of every major policy initiative to make America weaker and poorer.”

In his address, Vance emphasised that the United States will not import labour under the Trump administration.

“We won’t cater to Wall Street, we’ll commit to the working man. We won’t buy energy from countries that hate us, we’ll get it right here,” he added.



