US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 amid campaigning in Las Vegas

United States President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections in Las Vegas. The White House announced on Thursday that he is experiencing "mild symptoms." The development came as the president was set to speak at the Unidos event in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

"Earlier today, after his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated. "He is vaccinated, boosted, and is experiencing mild symptoms."

The 81-year-old Democrat gave a thumbs up from his limousine and said, "I feel good," as he ended his campaign trip to Las Vegas early due to the diagnosis.

Before his radio interview, Biden met with a few dozen people at a Mexican restaurant. He was delayed in delivering his speech to the Latino civil rights group UnidosUS when the organizer, Janet Murguia, announced his positive COVID-19 test.

“His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth,” the White House said.

Taking to X, Biden said, "I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes. I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people."

It was also the latest development in the already frenetic and polarized White House race, coming just days after his rival, Donald Trump, survived an assassination attempt at one of his campaign rallies.

