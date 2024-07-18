Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 amid campaigning in Las Vegas

    US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas, experiencing mild symptoms. He was scheduled to speak at the UnidosUS event but had to cut short his trip. The announcement of his positive test by organizer Janet Murguia caused disappointment among attendees.
     

    US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 amid presidential election campaigning in Las Vegas anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 8:15 AM IST

    United States President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections in Las Vegas. The White House announced on Thursday that he is experiencing "mild symptoms." The development came as the president was set to speak at the Unidos event in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

    "Earlier today, after his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated. "He is vaccinated, boosted, and is experiencing mild symptoms."

    The 81-year-old Democrat gave a thumbs up from his limousine and said, "I feel good," as he ended his campaign trip to Las Vegas early due to the diagnosis. 

    Before his radio interview, Biden met with a few dozen people at a Mexican restaurant. He was delayed in delivering his speech to the Latino civil rights group UnidosUS when the organizer, Janet Murguia, announced his positive COVID-19 test.

    “His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth,” the White House said.

    Taking to X, Biden said, "I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes. I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people."

    It was also the latest development in the already frenetic and polarized White House race, coming just days after his rival, Donald Trump, survived an assassination attempt at one of his campaign rallies.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 8:15 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JD Vance controversial stance on Ukraine aid and Asia intervention

    Hillbilly Elegy author’s political move: JD Vance’s controversial stance on Ukraine aid & W Asia intervention

    Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana shot dead in front of wife and children at Ambalangoda vkp

    Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana shot dead in front of wife and children at Ambalangoda

    Thirteen Indians three Sri Lankans missing among crew of sixteen as oil tanker capsizes of Oman coast vkp

    13 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans missing among crew of 16 as oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

    Oman shooting: Six dead in Mosque shooting, three gunmen killed (WATCH) AJR

    Oman shooting: Six dead in Mosque shooting, three gunmen killed (WATCH)

    Kenya SHOCKER! Nairobi man kills 42 women, including wife; bodies found in quarry AJR

    Kenya SHOCKER! Nairobi man kills 42 women, including wife; bodies found in quarry

    Recent Stories

    Anand to Aradhana-7 best movies of Rajesh Khanna RBA EAI

    Anand to Aradhana-7 best movies of Rajesh Khanna

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date, history, significance ATG

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date, history, significance

    Bhumi Pednekar turns 35: Know actress net worth, luxury lifestyle RKK

    Bhumi Pednekar turns 35: Know actress net worth, luxury lifestyle

    What is IVF? Know common causes of infertility and how In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) can help RBA

    What is IVF? Know common causes of infertility and how In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) can help

    Priyanka Chopra turns 42: Net worth, assets, income resources ATG

    Priyanka Chopra turns 42: Net worth, assets, income resources

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon