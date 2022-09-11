Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video

A 21-year-old girl swam across the gushing Champavathi river with her brother and another family member to appear in an exam in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram.

There is a famous proverb which says, Where there's a will, there's a way, which means if somebody genuinely wants to accomplish something, they will find a way to do so no matter what. One such incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram and has gone viral on social media. The video shows a 21-year-old female student crossing an overflowing river, risking her life to attend an examination.

According to sources, the woman recognised as Taddi Kalavati was from Marrivalasa village in Gajapathinagaram Mandal. She was a private company employee in Visakhapatnam. Reportedly she visited the village

two days ago for urgent work. And was considered to go to Visakhapatnam on Friday as she had an examination on Saturday.

However, the constant rain and flood-like situation overfilled the Champavati river and cut off transport facilities. The situation was so threatening that no boats were available to carry her to the other side of the river. So the woman decided to swim and cross the river without any option. Because she did not learn how to swim, her brother and another family member carried her on their shoulders and helped her transit the river.

Twitter user KP Ashish shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption. In the video, the girl can be seen crossing the overflowing Champavati river with the help of two of her relative. Risking her life, Kalavathi crossed the flooded river so that she could appear in the exam, which was scheduled on Saturday. This incident took place in the Gajapathinagaram Mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Heavy rains lashed out several parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to sources, the highest rainfall was recorded in Visakhapatanam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and East Godavari. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rain at isolated places in East Godavari, Yanam, West Godavari, and Krishna districts.

