Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed

An Instagram user, RJ Rohan, shared a video showing the latest fusion food applying chocolate sauce over the pizza base and adding onions, tomato, capsicum and vanilla ice cream as toppings. The video has left all pizza lovers fuming.

In recent times, street vendors are becoming famous for their unique fusing dishes of different delicacies. However, the recipe for preparing such fusion dishes contains a lot of risks. Because some unconventional food trends are praised online, while others are usually mocked for leaving people with poor taste. One such strange recipe for a chocolate cheese ice cream sandwich and Coco-Cola Oreo bread omelette has disgusted netizens recently on the Internet. Nevertheless, if you are searching for bizarre food combinations, then you are probably in the right place.

A wacky version of ice cream on pizza has emerged on social media and has displeased netizens. The viral video shows a street-side vendor making ice cream pizza with vegetables. Initially, the video appears to be the preparation of a regular vegetable pizza, but the end twist confused social media users. Instagram user RJ Rohan shared this video mentioning write “Cheee” in the comment section.

The short video starts with the food vendor spreading the chocolate sauce over the pizza base and adding onions, tomato, capsicum and vanilla ice cream. He also loads cheese on pizza and keeps it in the oven.

Following this, a message also can be seen on the screen saying, "Kaand in process. Meanwhile, tag pizza lovers." After it cooks, the vendor adds chocolate sauce and strawberry ice cream before serving.

Towards the end of the clip, to review the dish, a man consumed a pizza piece and was seen making sickening faces. The man reacted as if he was puking for a moment.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 700 likes and numerous comments. The bizarre receipt has disgusted social media users. Netizens advised the street vendor to throw the odd dish in the dustbin.



A user wrote, "I want to puke in the face of man who thought of putting onion on chocolate sauce." Another person commented, "Tatti bhi daal deta ispe (which means "You would have potty too.") Take a look.

