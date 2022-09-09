Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch viral video of man swimming in his living room amid Bengaluru flood; here's is it

    During the recent Bengaluru flood, a viral video emerged on social media showing a man swimming in the living room of the posh Epsilon villa.

    Watch viral video of man swimming in his living room amid Bengaluru flood; here's is it - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    The incessant rains and flood-like situation created havoc in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. It looks like the city, which has been lashed by precipitation, won't get relief soon. The weather department predicted the town would see heavy rain for the next two days. While everyday life hit severely, no one was spared by the recent Bengaluru floods, even the wealthy CEOs living in their opulent houses.

    The luxury villas remained trapped for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. However, the Bengaluru civic body (BBMP) was blamed for not being prepared when heavy rain in the IT city.

    Also Read: Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed

    While waterlogging roads is a primary concern in several parts of the city, A few areas still face issues with vehicular movement with water on the streets. Residents of local authorities were trying to drain the water and remove sludge from their houses and basements. 

    Amid the flood-like circumstances, a viral video emerged on social media showing a man swimming in his villa living room in the premier neighbourhood of Epsilon. The video shows an unidentified person swimming on the water-logged ground floor of his house. In the video, household items were also seen floating around him. The man recording the video also heard saying the piano was underwater. The top portion of the piano is also seen sailing in the clip.

    Epsilon is a high-end residential area in Bengaluru. The exclusive gated community is home to many industrialists and businesspeople like Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Britannia CEO Varun Berry, startup billionaire Byju's Raveendran, Big Basket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari and Page Industries (Jockey) MD Ashok Genomal are some of them who live there.

    Due to Sunday night's torrential rain, Bengaluru's wealthy residents and the nation's multi-million dollar residences are now without electricity or water. After the flood, the fire and rescue teams rescued and vacated all of the stranded families at Epsilon. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed - gps

    Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed

    Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK - gps

    Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK

    Watch Boy stuns netizens by creating makeshift bulldozer with wooden sticks-tgy

    Watch: Boy stuns netizens by creating makeshift bulldozer with wooden sticks

    Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next - gps

    Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next

    Watch Patient collapses during consultation; doctor's quick reaction saves his life-tgy

    Watch: Patient collapses during consultation; doctor's quick reaction saves his life

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PCB Pakistan cricket board rehires Matthew Hayden as team mentor-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PCB rehires Matthew Hayden as team mentor

    Who is Camilla United Kingdom Queen consort who will wear India s Kohinoor details here gcw

    Who is Camilla, UK's Queen-consort who will wear India's Kohinoor?

    Onam 2022: Liquor worth record Rs 624 crore sold in Kerala

    Onam 2022: Liquor worth record Rs 624 crore sold in Kerala

    CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022 declared; know websites, how to download - adt

    CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022 declared; know websites, how to download

    pro-wrestling WWE world wrestling entertainment: Social media desperate for Triple H to sign this top AEW all elite wrestling Superstar-ayh

    WWE: Fans desperate for Triple H to sign this top AEW Superstar

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon