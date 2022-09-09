Watch viral video of man swimming in his living room amid Bengaluru flood; here's is it

During the recent Bengaluru flood, a viral video emerged on social media showing a man swimming in the living room of the posh Epsilon villa.

The incessant rains and flood-like situation created havoc in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. It looks like the city, which has been lashed by precipitation, won't get relief soon. The weather department predicted the town would see heavy rain for the next two days. While everyday life hit severely, no one was spared by the recent Bengaluru floods, even the wealthy CEOs living in their opulent houses.

The luxury villas remained trapped for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. However, the Bengaluru civic body (BBMP) was blamed for not being prepared when heavy rain in the IT city.

While waterlogging roads is a primary concern in several parts of the city, A few areas still face issues with vehicular movement with water on the streets. Residents of local authorities were trying to drain the water and remove sludge from their houses and basements.

Amid the flood-like circumstances, a viral video emerged on social media showing a man swimming in his villa living room in the premier neighbourhood of Epsilon. The video shows an unidentified person swimming on the water-logged ground floor of his house. In the video, household items were also seen floating around him. The man recording the video also heard saying the piano was underwater. The top portion of the piano is also seen sailing in the clip.

Epsilon is a high-end residential area in Bengaluru. The exclusive gated community is home to many industrialists and businesspeople like Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Britannia CEO Varun Berry, startup billionaire Byju's Raveendran, Big Basket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari and Page Industries (Jockey) MD Ashok Genomal are some of them who live there.

Due to Sunday night's torrential rain, Bengaluru's wealthy residents and the nation's multi-million dollar residences are now without electricity or water. After the flood, the fire and rescue teams rescued and vacated all of the stranded families at Epsilon. Watch the video.

