Watch: Woman skates along with pet dog and horse; Internet loves it

A video of a woman skating along with her pet dog and horse is going viral, and netizens are delighted after watching it.

The internet has some amazing collections of videos, and that leaves us delighted and motivated. Some videos are so pleasing that they can instantly take away our stress and make us relaxed. Especially human and animal bond videos are the most loved on the internet.

ALSO READ: Watch: When New York came to a halt for capturing a beautiful sunset

Now such a video of a woman skating along with her pet dog and horse is going viral, and netizens are delighted after watching it. In the video, a woman named Sarah can be seen skating gracefully on an empty stretch of road. What's interesting is that she is being accompanied by her fur buddies, a pet dog and horse. The dog and horse also run along with her giving her company. The beautiful sunrise and the trio’s bond are something hard to miss. Take a look at the pleasing video:

The joyful video was shared on a Twitter page named Buitengebieden and was captioned by saying the video is pure happiness. The video went massively viral and gathered more than 7 million views and 360.5K likes from the date of being online.

Netizens loved watching the pleasing video and expressed their happiness in the comment section. A user said the video is simply wonderful and brought joy to his life, while another said the trio seems to be enjoying every bit of the moment. Many users could relate to the video with their own pets. A user stated he used to run like this with his pet horse years ago, and the horse always let him win and made him feel proud. He added that he missed his buddy horse after seeing the video. Many people also expressed their happiness through love and heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Watch: Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory

ALSO READ: Watch: Old video of Japan's incredible metro system is going viral again