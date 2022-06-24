Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Woman skates along with pet dog and horse; Internet loves it

    A video of a woman skating along with her pet dog and horse is going viral, and netizens are delighted after watching it.

    Watch Woman skates along with pet dog and horse; Internet loves it-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    The internet has some amazing collections of videos, and that leaves us delighted and motivated. Some videos are so pleasing that they can instantly take away our stress and make us relaxed. Especially human and animal bond videos are the most loved on the internet.

    ALSO READ: Watch: When New York came to a halt for capturing a beautiful sunset

    Now such a video of a woman skating along with her pet dog and horse is going viral, and netizens are delighted after watching it. In the video, a woman named Sarah can be seen skating gracefully on an empty stretch of road. What's interesting is that she is being accompanied by her fur buddies, a pet dog and horse. The dog and horse also run along with her giving her company. The beautiful sunrise and the trio’s bond are something hard to miss. Take a look at the pleasing video:

    The joyful video was shared on a Twitter page named Buitengebieden and was captioned by saying the video is pure happiness. The video went massively viral and gathered more than 7 million views and 360.5K likes from the date of being online.

    Netizens loved watching the pleasing video and expressed their happiness in the comment section. A user said the video is simply wonderful and brought joy to his life, while another said the trio seems to be enjoying every bit of the moment. Many users could relate to the video with their own pets. A user stated he used to run like this with his pet horse years ago, and the horse always let him win and made him feel proud. He added that he missed his buddy horse after seeing the video. Many people also expressed their happiness through love and heart emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory

    ALSO READ: Watch: Old video of Japan's incredible metro system is going viral again

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch: Man carries 6 people on bike, netizens call it 'family trip' - gps

    Watch: Man carries 6 people on bike, netizens call it 'family trip'

    Video of 'Pan-Slapping Contest' goes viral on internet; gets 2M views - adt

    Video of 'Pan-Slapping Contest' goes viral on internet; gets 2M views

    Watch Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory-tgy

    Watch: Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory

    Watch Mob trashes man for kissing wife in Ayodhya's Saryu River; Video goes viral-tgy

    Watch: Mob trashes man for kissing wife in Ayodhya’s Saryu River; Video goes viral

    Watch When New York came to a halt for capturing a beautiful sunset-tgy

    Watch: When New York came to a halt for capturing a beautiful sunset

    Recent Stories

    Instagram testing new ways to verify your age Know details here gcw

    Instagram testing new ways to verify your age; Know details here

    Is Uber looking for potential buyer for the Indian market Here s what we know gcw

    Is Uber looking for potential buyer for the Indian market? Here's what we know

    Government employee's dearness allowance likely to hike in July, Minimum wage to rise up to Rs 26,000 - adt

    Government employee's dearness allowance likely to hike in July, Minimum wage to rise up to Rs 26,000

    Maha Aghadi Mutiny Uddhav Thackeray camp is demoralised Eknath Shinde Sena MLA

    Maha Mutiny: 'Uddhav camp is demoralised; they are not aggressive'

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Here's why he's nicknamed La Pulga-ayh

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Here's why he's nicknamed 'La Pulga'

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon