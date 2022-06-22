Watch: When New York came to a halt for capturing a beautiful sunset

A video of a bunch of people stopping the traffic to capture the beautiful sunset on the busiest Manhattan Street in New York is making rounds on social media. Looking at the sight of the mesmerising sunset, once can’t really blame the commuters who had this stunning sight amidst the skyscrapers of NYC.

Sunsets are a natural beauty to watch. People love watching it and take photos to cherish the moments for their whole life. There are a number of sunset lovers around the globe, and everyone has their own list of places where they experience the mesmerising moment.

However, recently people have found a new spot for viewing the sunset, and that is on the busiest Manhattan Street in New York. Well, it's a bit unusual for the rest of the world. Yes, now a video of a bunch of people stopping the traffic to capture the beautiful sunset on the busiest Manhattan Street in New York is going viral over social media. Neither we can't criticise the crowd after seeing mesmerising sunset.

In the video, Manhattan Street can be seen as unusually crowded with people taking photos and videos. A passerby woman from her car shoots the video of excited people capturing the beautiful and mesmerising sunset. A woman is also seen dancing in the foreground of the sunset in the middle of the street while two men capture her performance on their cameras. Take a look at the video:

The delightful video was shared by a Twitter user named Kira and captioned the video as "New York City is not real LMAOO". The pleasing video has gone crazy viral and has gathered more than 11 million views, 504.9K likes and more than 63,000 retweets in just three days of being online. Another user named Jari shared the real mesmerising pic of the sunset to which people are going gaga.

After seeing the mindblowing sunset, netizens were left spellbound. A user said one of the best and most beautiful sunsets he has ever seen, while another said he thinks it's the one day in a year where the sun sets and lines up perfectly down the Manhattan streets. A third user claimed that this isn't just any sunset. It occurs a couple of times a year when they witness Manhattanhenge, where the sun sets right along the street grid in Manhattan. He added that the moment is usually a big photo op for them.

