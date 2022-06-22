Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: When New York came to a halt for capturing a beautiful sunset

    A video of a bunch of people stopping the traffic to capture the beautiful sunset on the busiest Manhattan Street in New York is making rounds on social media. Looking at the sight of the mesmerising sunset, once can’t really blame the commuters who had this stunning sight amidst the skyscrapers of NYC.

    Watch When New York came to a halt for capturing a beautiful sunset-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manhattan, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    Sunsets are a natural beauty to watch. People love watching it and take photos to cherish the moments for their whole life. There are a number of sunset lovers around the globe, and everyone has their own list of places where they experience the mesmerising moment.

    However, recently people have found a new spot for viewing the sunset, and that is on the busiest Manhattan Street in New York. Well, it's a bit unusual for the rest of the world. Yes, now a video of a bunch of people stopping the traffic to capture the beautiful sunset on the busiest Manhattan Street in New York is going viral over social media. Neither we can't criticise the crowd after seeing mesmerising sunset.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: OLD VIDEO OF JAPAN'S INCREDIBLE METRO SYSTEM IS GOING VIRAL AGAIN

    In the video, Manhattan Street can be seen as unusually crowded with people taking photos and videos. A passerby woman from her car shoots the video of excited people capturing the beautiful and mesmerising sunset. A woman is also seen dancing in the foreground of the sunset in the middle of the street while two men capture her performance on their cameras. Take a look at the video:

    The delightful video was shared by a Twitter user named Kira and captioned the video as "New York City is not real LMAOO". The pleasing video has gone crazy viral and has gathered more than 11 million views, 504.9K likes and more than 63,000 retweets in just three days of being online. Another user named Jari shared the real mesmerising pic of the sunset to which people are going gaga.

    After seeing the mindblowing sunset, netizens were left spellbound. A user said one of the best and most beautiful sunsets he has ever seen, while another said he thinks it's the one day in a year where the sun sets and lines up perfectly down the Manhattan streets. A third user claimed that this isn't just any sunset. It occurs a couple of times a year when they witness Manhattanhenge, where the sun sets right along the street grid in Manhattan. He added that the moment is usually a big photo op for them.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Miscreants chasing blackbucks on highway angers netizens

    ALSO READ: Leopard gets hit by car, escapes bruised; ‘disheartened’ netizens react

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 7:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Old video of Japan's incredible metro system is going viral again-tgy

    Watch: Old video of Japan's incredible metro system is going viral again

    Watch Miscreants chasing blackbucks on highway angers netizens-tgy

    Watch: Miscreants chasing blackbucks on highway angers netizens

    Watch Mumbaikars dance to 'In Da Getto' song at Nariman Point; Internet hearts it-tgy

    Watch: Mumbaikars dance to ‘In Da Getto’ song at Nariman Point; Internet hearts it

    Kangaroos hand-to-hand combat in zoo takes social media by storm - gps

    Watch: Kangaroos' hand-to-hand combat in zoo takes social media by storm

    Leopard gets hit by car, escapes bruised; 'disheartened' netizens react-tgy

    Leopard gets hit by car, escapes bruised; ‘disheartened’ netizens react

    Recent Stories

    Watch Old video of Japan's incredible metro system is going viral again-tgy

    Watch: Old video of Japan's incredible metro system is going viral again

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' will make your day; watch - gps

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori’ will make your day; watch

    7 BOLD photos of Mia Khalifa in sexy bikini; don't miss it RBA

    7 BOLD photos of Mia Khalifa in sexy bikini; don't miss it

    UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful details here snt

    UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful; details here

    In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion; 1st under Uddhav Thackeray's watch snt

    In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion; 1st under Uddhav Thackeray's watch

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon