Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic On Intel After CEO Tan’s Keynote – But Retail’s Unconvinced As Stock Continues Slide

Truist described the keynote as "the most constructive message we've heard from Intel in ... for as long as we've covered the company."

Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Intel’s stock declined 2.8% in morning trade Tuesday, retreating alongside the broader market ahead of President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs, which are set to take effect on April 2. 

The drop came despite Wall Street's optimistic reaction to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s keynote address at Monday's Intel Vision 2025 event, as per TheFly. It was his first major public address since taking the helm two weeks ago.

Tan acknowledged the company’s struggles, admitting that Intel had "fallen behind on innovation" and failed to meet customer needs. 

“It has been a tough period for quite a long time for Intel,” he said. “You deserve better, and we need to improve.” 

He pledged to instill a customer-first culture and reposition the company as an engineering-driven leader.

Truist described the keynote as "the most constructive message we've heard from Intel in ... for as long as we've covered the company," though it maintained a ‘Hold’ rating and a $21 price target, signaling a wait-and-see approach.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy was similarly measured in his approach, stating that the event “went well to help stakeholders understand, if at least on a high level, Intel's intended positioning in the coming years.” 

While encouraged by Tan’s turnaround efforts, the brokerage awaits further details on Intel’s foundry strategy, which is expected by the end of April, before reassessing its ‘Hold’ rating.

During the keynote, Tan addressed Intel’s shortcomings in AI accelerators and its struggling Foundry business. 

The company admitted it failed to meet a $500 million revenue target for its Gaudi AI chips and scrapped plans for a next-generation GPU architecture to focus on a rack-scale system designed to compete with Nvidia’s NVL72.

"I'm not happy with our current position. I know that you are not happy either," Tan said. “It’s time to turn a new page.” He assured investors that Intel remains committed to AI and its foundry ambitions but warned that progress “won't happen overnight.”

Screenshot 2025-04-01 104407.png Intel retail sentiment and message volume on April 1 as of 10:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Intel’s stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid tepid levels of chatter.

Some users saw the decline as unexpected, given Tan’s connections with “big foundry deals.” 

Others remained skeptical, arguing that his speech lacked substance. 

Intel’s stock has lost over half its value over the past 12 months but remains up over 9% in 2025.

Read also: BofA Cites 'Very Complicated' Road Ahead For GlobalFoundries-UMC Merger – Stocks Slip But Retail Remains Bullish

