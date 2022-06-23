Watch: Man rides an overloaded scooter in Telangana; cops issue an advisory

The internet is loaded with bizarre videos that can make us laugh, shocked and surprised. People with their amazing life hacks and shocking skills always leave us stunned. Now such an appalling video is going viral and will definitely leave you eye-popping and laughing.

A video of a man riding an overloaded scooter in Telangana is making rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop their laugh, and they took the comment section to express their hilarious opinions.

In the stunning video, an unknown man can be seen riding a too overloaded scooter. The scooter is so overloaded that the headlights, taillights, seats and even the foot rest area are covered with goods. The man can be seen hanging on the back side of the scooter while holding the handle to ride the scooter. His feet can be seen nearly touching the road as he rides the scooter. Even though the man didn't have a seat to sit, but he made sure to protect his head by wearing a helmet. It's pretty sure from the video that the man was trying to transfer the maximum amount of goods in one go. Take a look at the bizarre video:

The eye-popping video was shared by a Twitter user named Sagar and posted a funny caption. The user compared the video to his phone and said it was like his 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB of data. The video went viral and gathered around 8 lakh views and 26K likes in just two days of being online. Netizens also found the incident to be funny and shocking and posted hilarious comments to the video. A user compared the goods to the files generated in a Whatsapp database folder. In contrast, another one compared the video to a moment where a son or daughter leaves their mom’s home after a post-vacation.

However, the video also grabbed the attention of Telangana State Police, and they shared the video on their official Twitter handle with an advisory message. The police department stated that there would be a possibility to recover the data from a mobile, even after it gets damaged, But life doesn't have such an option. The police department also urged people to avoid risking their lives and others.

