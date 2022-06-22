Watch: Miscreants chasing blackbucks on highway angers netizens

A video of a few miscreants chasing two blackbucks on a highway in broad daylight is going viral. Netizens have expressed their anger towards the inhumane incident.

Recently, there was a video of a leopard being hit by a car and then getting stuck inside it. Similarly, there have been many other videos of incidences where the lives of wild animals were put in danger because of humans, especially on highways, most of which cut through dense forests that are dwelling with wildlife including tigers.

While development and wildlife conversation have to go hand in hand, there is no denying that humans have to be extra careful and sensitive in protecting and conserving wildlife.

Amidst this, a new video of a few miscreants chasing two blackbucks has made its way to social media. The video that has captured the insensitivity towards the animals, has angered social media users.

In the video, two blackbucks can be seen running out of fear as an unknown vehicle is seen chasing the blackbucks. The incident occurred in broad daylight and in the middle of a highway. The location and the time of the incident are still to be known. Take a look at the brutal video:

The disheartening video was initially shared on Twitter by Milind Pariwakam, an IUCN CCSG Member and a wildlife biologist. The video also grabbed the attention of Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. He shared the video on his Twitter handle and captioned it by saying that the driver is crazy chasing blackbucks in their territory. He also stated that driving wild animals to hunt comes under the Wildlife Protection Act and is punishable with an imprisonment of 3 years which can also get extended to 7 years. He also urged people to share the details of the driver in order to take strict action.

The brutal video went viral and left the netizens outraged. A user said the incident is inhumane, while another said strict actions should be taken against the miscreants. A third user demanded that the miscreants should be captured and should treat in the same manner as they treated the poor animals.

Blackbucks are popularly known as Indian Antelope and are natives of India and Nepal. These herbivore species are commonly found across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Blackbuck inhabits grassy plains and forest areas which have perennial water sources. These mammals are mainly sedentary but can move to longer distances in summer in search of water. They come under endangered species and are primarily hunted for their skin.

