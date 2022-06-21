Leopard gets hit by car, escapes bruised; ‘disheartened’ netizens react

A horrifying video of a leopard being hit by a car on a highway and fleeing away into the jungle is making rounds on social media, and netizens express their displeasure towards the incident.

For the ease of living and commuting, we humans always go ahead with infrastructures and developments. Roads are constructed between the forests, mountains and rivers. Some constructions make the life of wild animals complex, and they face difficulty in even moving from one part of the jungle to the other.

We have seen hundreds of videos of animals being trapped and even being killed by hitting by vehicles while crossing the roads to reach the other part of the jungle. Those videos are horrifying to watch and are not meant for kind-hearted people.

ALSO READ: Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well

Now such a video of a poor leopard being hit by a car on a highway while crossing the road and later fleeing away to the jungle is going viral over the internet. The internet, however, expressed displeasure towards the incident and urged the authorities to build better planned linear infrastructures in the nation. In the horrifying video, a leopard can be seen stuck to a car's bonnet after being hit by the vehicle. The leopard struggles to get out under the car bonnet but fails several times. The driver pulls the car backwards to save the leopard but causes more pain to the wild beast as it gets dragged along with the vehicle. The angry leopard attacks back by biting the car bonnet. After a few moments later, the leopard gets loose from the car bonnet and flees away from the spot to the other end of the jungle. Take a look at the horrifying video:

The video went viral and grabbed the eyeballs of many, including the Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. Raveena shared the clip on her Twitter handle, captioned the post, and said she prays for the leopard that he survives the injury. Even after getting the badly wounded, the wild beast manages to escape into the jungle. Raveena also urged the politicians to wake up to the fact that linear developments can always happen hand in hand with a better thought of conservation methods.

The video was also shot from another angle by another passerby and was shared by a wildlife activist, which shows the leopard struggling to get out from under the car bonnet and biting the car in anger. Take a look:

However, the location where the horrifying incident occurred is still unknown. IFS officer Susanta Nanda also took his Twitter handle to share the video and updated the internet that the wild beast got bruised after getting hit by the car but escaped the impending death. Susanta Nanda also added that efforts are being taken to locate & treat the wild beast.

The video went viral and gathered around 42K views in just a few hours of being online. Netizens expressed their displeasure by loading their opinions in the comment section. A user said he could not watch the entire video and claimed the incident was brutal, while another wished the leopard would be fine and could not have caused any severe injury. A third user stated that the video was just the tip of the iceberg and claimed that many animals get killed due to poorly planned linear infrastructure in the country.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BRAVE KERALA COP OVERPOWERS A MAN ARMED WITH MACHETE; TWITTERATI LOADS WITH PRAISES

ALSO READ: Watch: Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours