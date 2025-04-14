Lifestyle

Drinking ginger tea in summer? Here’s why you might want to STOP

1. Increases Body Heat

Because ginger is spicy, drinking ginger tea can increase body heat, causing discomfort and several health problems.

2. Digestive Problems

Drinking ginger tea in summer can cause digestive problems, resulting in acidity, indigestion, sour burps, and heartburn.

3. Dehydration

Drinking ginger tea in summer can cause dehydration in the body, leading to dehydration and kidney-related problems.

4. Thins the Blood

Drinking ginger tea in hot weather thins the blood and increases the risk of bleeding.

5. Diarrhea

Drinking too much ginger tea in summer can cause diarrhea problems.

6. Other Problems

Apart from that, it can also cause insomnia, blood pressure and allergy problems.

