Drinking ginger tea in summer? Here’s why you might want to STOP

Lifestyle
Because ginger is spicy, drinking ginger tea can increase body heat, causing discomfort and several health problems.
Drinking ginger tea in summer can cause digestive problems, resulting in acidity, indigestion, sour burps, and heartburn.
Drinking ginger tea in summer can cause dehydration in the body, leading to dehydration and kidney-related problems.
Drinking ginger tea in hot weather thins the blood and increases the risk of bleeding.
Drinking too much ginger tea in summer can cause diarrhea problems.
Apart from that, it can also cause insomnia, blood pressure and allergy problems.
Sleeveless Blouse Designs Latest Trends and Styling Tips
How to make puffy, crispy pooris at home just like in hotels?
7 early warning signs of dementia you shouldn’t ignore
Food Guide: Discover Kolkata’s top 10 must try vegetarian dishes