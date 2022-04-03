Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: King Cobra swallows another snake alive; Creepy video stuns internet

    A video of a giant King Cobra swallowing another snake alive has horrified the internet.

    Watch King Cobra swallows another snake alive; Creepy video stuns internet-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    Animal videos are the most entertaining videos to be watched on the internet. There are cute videos to horrifying videos of animals that can put us sit online for hours. Now we have such a creepy animal video for you. We have definitely watched many videos of King Cobra swallowing its prey, but very rarely one would have seen King Cobra swallowing another snake alive. Yes, you heard it right; King Cobra captures the other snake from its hole and swallows it alive.

    In the horrifying video, a snake can be seen trying to get free from the clutches of the Cobra. But the giant King Cobra defeats the other snake and swallows it slowly even as the snake is alive. As the video ends, one can see that King Cobra finishes swallowing the tail portion of the prey snake. Watch the creepy video here:

    The terrifying video was shared by an Instagram user named snake._.world, and the video credit was given to an Instagram page named Vegan Cobra. However, the video has garnered around 2 lakh views and 6K likes. Netizens were quick to load the comment section with their opinions. Many expressed their love for the majestic King Cobra, while others found the video to be creepy.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
