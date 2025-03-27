Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Read Full Article

Customer experience automation company Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) is scheduled to report its quarterly results Wednesday after the market close.

The Finchat-compiled consensus estimates call for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 and revenue of $276.82 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025. This compares to the year-ago EPS and revenue of $1.07 and $265.22 million, respectively.

The 4.38% revenue growth implied by the consensus estimate marks an acceleration from the 3% growth in the third quarter.

Verint had earlier guided for a full-year revenue of $933 million +/- 2% and adjusted EPS of $2.90.

Investors may monitor key operational metrics, such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) annual recurring revenue (ARR), which rose 11% in the third quarter. At the Investor Day event held in mid-January, Verint said it expects ARR of $704 million for the fourth quarter.

Ahead of the event, the company said it has transitioned to a subscription model, with 80% of the revenue for the year coming from subscription offerings. It also said it would begin reporting subscription ARR, which covers bundled SaaS, unbundled SaaS, support and optional managed services.

In a statement, CFO Grant Highlander said, “Looking forward, we are optimistic about our AI monetization strategy, which gives customers the ability to adopt AI without disruption and increase usage over time, as they see value.”

“For fiscal 26, we are targeting our ARR growth to improve to 8%, and with operating leverage, free cash flow will grow by double digits.”

At the start of the year, Needham named Verint its 2025 top pick and added the stock to its ‘Conviction List.’

Analysts at the firm highlighted the company’s strong position in selling applications to customers who prefer a hybrid cloud contact center. They also believe the company can offset any decline in seat-based workforce optimization (WFO) revenue with growth in artificial intelligence (AI) bot applications.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Verint stock remained 'extremely bullish’ (100/100), and the message volume improved to 'high' levels.

VRNT sentiment and message volume March 26, as of 1:31 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said he added more shares ahead of earnings.

Verint stock has shed over 20% so far this year but was up 0.23% to $21.85 Wednesday afternoon.

The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $36, implying roughly 65% upside potential.

