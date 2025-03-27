user
user icon

Trimble Stock Drops After Nasdaq Compliance Warning, Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low

The company has assured investors that its financial results remain unchanged from the figures released in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Trimble Stock Drops After Nasdaq Compliance Warning, Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 4:00 AM IST

Trimble (TRMB) shares declined more than 2% in afternoon trading Wednesday, extending its losses for a second straight session after receiving a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq.

The company disclosed that it was notified by the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market on March 20 regarding its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year that ended on Jan. 3, 2025.

Trimble has been given 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance, with the possibility of an extension up to 180 days if accepted by Nasdaq.

During its earnings call in February, the company stated that the delay was tied to its recent filings of an amended Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the first three quarters of 2024 after an independent audit by Ernst & Young (EY). 

The amended report identified deficiencies in internal controls, particularly concerning information technology general controls and the accuracy of data transfers between systems.

It assured investors that its financial results remain unchanged from the figures released in its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings report.

Trimble expressed its intention to file the 2024 Form 10-K as soon as practicable and to take necessary steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. 

However, the company cautioned that the actual timing of the filing and completion of the audit could differ from current expectations due to various risks and uncertainties.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 140324.png Trimble retail sentiment and message volume on March 26 as of 2:05 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Trimble’s stock sank to ‘extremely bearish’ (12/100) levels from ‘neutral’ a day ago, marking a year low.

Trimble reported a revenue increase of 5% year-over-year for Q4, reaching $983 million, which exceeded expectations. 

However, the company’s guidance for the fiscal year 2025 anticipates a slight revenue decline between 6% and 9%, with organic growth projected between 2% and 5%. Operating margins are expected to improve, and non-GAAP EPS guidance is set between $2.76 and $2.98.

Trimble’s stock is down around 2.6% in 2025, with gains of 8.8% over the past year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Qualcomm Reportedly Takes Antitrust Battle Against Arm To Regulators in US, Europe, Korea – Stocks Dip, Retail Traders Skeptical

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Box Stock Bucks Tech Sell-Off Following Swissport Contract, But Retail Stays Downbeat

Box Stock Bucks Tech Sell-Off Following Swissport Contract, But Retail Stays Downbeat

Nvidia Stock Falls After Reports That China Is Quietly Moving Against H20 AI Chip Sales – Retail Sentiment Sours

Nvidia Stock Falls After Reports That China Is Quietly Moving Against H20 AI Chip Sales – Retail Sentiment Sours

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Recent Stories

Box Stock Bucks Tech Sell-Off Following Swissport Contract, But Retail Stays Downbeat

Box Stock Bucks Tech Sell-Off Following Swissport Contract, But Retail Stays Downbeat

Nvidia Stock Falls After Reports That China Is Quietly Moving Against H20 AI Chip Sales – Retail Sentiment Sours

Nvidia Stock Falls After Reports That China Is Quietly Moving Against H20 AI Chip Sales – Retail Sentiment Sours

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars After Licensee Celly Nutrition Releases New Format Of Alcohol Detox Product – Retail Shrugs It Off

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

Verint Stock Trades Flat Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail’s Upbeat

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

BlackRock's Live With First-Of-Its-Kind Customizable Model Portfolio Giving Access To Private, Public Markets: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon