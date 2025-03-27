user
Box Stock Bucks Tech Sell-Off Following Swissport Contract, But Retail Stays Downbeat

The Redwood City, California-based company said that Swissport International AG has selected it as its unified platform for managing secure content publishing in the enterprise.

Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 1:11 AM IST

Shares of enterprise content management solutions provider Box, Inc. (BOX) rose on Wednesday’s mid-day trading after the company announced a contract win.

The Redwood City, California-based company said that Swissport International AG has selected it as its unified platform for managing secure content publishing in the enterprise.

Switzerland-based Swissport provides airport ground services for some 247 million airline passengers. 

In 2024, it handled roughly five million tons of air freight at 117 air cargo centers worldwide. The company operates in 45 countries and employs 60,000 people, of which 75% are on the frontline.

Chris Poole, Head of Digital Workplace at Swissport, said, “We selected Box as our centralized Intelligent Content Management provider to simplify how we work and unify information sharing with employees across the numerous countries in which we operate in.”

“Maintaining data security around the critical data we share on our employee app is of paramount importance, and Box’s robust security features were an important factor in selecting Box as the content layer for our platform."

Swissport said it looks forward to Box Hubs helping drive operational efficiency. 

Last week, at its Financial Analyst Day, Box reaffirmed its fiscal year revenue guidance of $1.155 billion to $1.160 billion and operating margin outlook of about 28%. 

The company’s long-term fiscal year 2029-2031 guidance calls for revenue growth accelerating to 10%-15% and strong free cash flow generation. 

Calling itself an artificial intelligence-first company, Box touted its market opportunity at over $100 billion, with significant AI and unstructured data tailwinds.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Box stock remained ‘bearish’ (35/100), and the message volume stayed ‘extremely low.’

box-sentimnent.png BOX sentiment and message volume March 26, as of 2:38 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock traded up 0.49% at $30.90 on Wednesday afternoon. It has shed 2.7% so far this year.

The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $35.90, implying scope for roughly 17% upside. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

