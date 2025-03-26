What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

In a big diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to halt military actions in the Black Sea, marking a pivotal development in their ongoing conflict. Following discussions facilitated by the United States in Saudi Arabia, both nations committed to ensuring safe navigation and stopping attacks on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though skeptical, hailed the agreement as a positive step, while Russian officials emphasized that certain conditions must be met before the ceasefire takes effect. Putin has also shared a list of demands that must be met before the ceasefire can take effect. Watch as we delve into the details.