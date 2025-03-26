user
user icon

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 26, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

In a big diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to halt military actions in the Black Sea, marking a pivotal development in their ongoing conflict. Following discussions facilitated by the United States in Saudi Arabia, both nations committed to ensuring safe navigation and stopping attacks on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though skeptical, hailed the agreement as a positive step, while Russian officials emphasized that certain conditions must be met before the ceasefire takes effect. Putin has also shared a list of demands that must be met before the ceasefire can take effect. Watch as we delve into the details.

Recent Videos

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Thudarum Trailer OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After 15 YEARS in Gripping Crime Drama
Entertainment

Thudarum Trailer OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After 15 YEARS in Gripping Crime Drama

Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away at 48 – Huge Loss to Cinema
Entertainment

Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away at 48 – Huge Loss to Cinema

Alia Bhatt Wraps Up March with Love and War BTS Moments
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Wraps Up March with Love and War BTS Moments

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts
Entertainment

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!
Entertainment

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes
Entertainment

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral
Entertainment

Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Must See

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?
World News

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence
Video

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity
India News

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity