Watch: Ever seen 'Red River' in Peru? Old video amazes viewers on social media

An old video of the Red River in Peru is making rounds on social media again and has left the internet mesmerised after watching it.

Nature never fails to amaze people with its magnificent beauty. With its snow-covered mountains, breathtaking waterfalls and beautiful rivers, people just get stunned by seeing the beauty of mother nature.

To add to the list, we have found one more mesmerising spot that every human will wish to visit after watching it. A video of the 'Red River' in Peru is going viral, and this video has left the internet mesmerised after watching it.

ALSO READ: Watch: Pet snake attacks owner while removing it from cage; netizens terrified

In the video, we can see red-coloured water gushing through the valleys of South America. The river in Cusco, Peru, is brick red in colour. You might be wondering how the water turned red.

Well, the red colour phenomenon is caused due to soil erosion from different mineral deposits that are present at the vivid strata of the mountains and valleys. The red sandstone, which is rich in iron oxide, gives the red watercolor.

It is reportedly said that the place is more beautiful when it rains, as the mineral-rich sedimentary rocks are swept down the mountainside, giving the water crimson or pink colour. Take a look at the mesmerising video:

The video was shared on a Twitter page named fascinating, and it also captioned the video by saying that the red river is from Peru. The video gathered 3.7 million views and around 85K likes in just one day of being online.

Several social media users were left mesmerised after seeing the beauty of the river and fired up the comment section with their opinions.

One of the social media users said that she is putting the destination on her wish list, while another said he would love to witness it for real.

Another user said as she watched the video, she thought it was strawberry milk. The fourth user said the video was so mesmerising that it rejuvenated her soul.

ALSO READ: Watch: Man's unique way of loading tomatoes to the truck stuns internet

ALSO READ: Watch: Three-year-old files complaint against his mother for stealing chocolates in MP; netizens react