Watch: Man's unique way of loading tomatoes to the truck stuns internet

A video of a man's unique way of loading a truck with tomatoes is going viral, and netizens are left stunned to see the man's extraordinary technique and accuracy.

People always stun us with their unique and jaw-dropping skills. There are tons of such videos on the internet, and we must admit that such people have different levels of skills.

In the undated video, a man can be seen tossing buckets filled with tomatoes to a truck from the farm. What stunned the viewers was that each time the man toses the bucket full of tomatoes into the air, every tomato in the bucket perfectly landed on the back of the truck and the empty bucket fell back to the ground. The man continues to do the same technique flawlessly and accurately every time. Take a look at the stunning video:

The short video was shared by a Twitter user named Sagar with a caption that said the man has the power of Arnold and the brain of Einstein. Well, we can't disagree on that either. The video has gathered 10.6 million views and around 10K likes in three days of being online. Netizens left jaw-dropped after watching the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions.

A user said the man is a pro in his job, while another said the man's dedication and hard work could be seen in the video. A third user said the video was just mindblowing, while a fourth user said the man really had got skills. Many people also called him a tight competitor to automatic machines. A few others expressed their opinions through eye-popping and clap emojis.

