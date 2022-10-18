Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Three-year-old files complaint against his mother for stealing chocolates in MP; netizens react

    In a video, a three-year-old boy from Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh was seen going to the Police Station to file a complaint against his mother for stealing his chocolates. The video is now making rounds on social media and netizens can't stop their laugh after watching it.

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    When we were kids, we always faced denials from our parents for having too many chocolates. As we recollect such memories now, we don't feel bad for stopping us from eating too many candies. But, yes, almost every time, we felt saddened and angry at our parents during that time.

    We are, however, pretty sure that you also might not have thought of calling the cops for scolding you and for not giving you chocolates. Well, something similar happened in this era.

    Yes, you heard it right! A three-year-old boy from Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh filed a police complaint against his mother for stealing the chocolates and beating him to stop crying for his lost chocolates.

    In a video that is now viral on social media, a young boy can be seen standing beside a woman constable and filing a complaint against his mother. The lady constable seemed to be hearing out all his concern and showed him that she was genuinely filing his complaint with a smile on her face.

    The boy even scribbles something on the complaint sheet and folds his hands at the end of the video as a gesture of thanking the police for accepting his complaint.

    Take a look at the hilarious video:

    According to reports, the boy was accompanied by his father to the police station after the three-year-old continuously insisted on filing a complaint against his mother. The boy also asked the police officers to put his mother behind bars for stealing his chocolate and beating him when he cries for sweets.

    The video is being widely surfaced on all social media platforms and is gaining a lot of views and reactions from netizens. A user said the video was funny, while another said she couldn't stop laughing after watching it.

    Another social media user said the video is adorable, and it is good to see that the kids of our country know their fundamental rights and that the police are there to help them.

