Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Pet snake attacks owner while removing it from cage; netizens terrified

    A video of a pet snake attacking its owner as she removes the snake from the cage is going viral, leaving social media users terrified after watching it.

    Watch Pet snake attacks owner while removing it from cage; netizens terrified-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    Pets are the best companions for humans to have in their life. With their adorable moves and unconditional love, people get extra happiness in their life. But this prefers what animals we keep as pets.

    Some may love to keep dogs, cats, birds and even fish as their pets, while a few others love to keep reptiles like snakes, spiders, and even lions. What makes it difficult is that we can't predict their behaviour all the time. Sometimes, they can be very calm, but at some particular point in time, they can be a bit annoyed and may attack humans.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Man's unique way of loading tomatoes to the truck stuns internet

    Such a video of a woman getting attacked by her pet snake as she opens the cage to remove the reptile is now making rounds on social media.

    In the horrific video, a woman can be seen opening the cage of her pet snake to remove the reptile from it. But as she lifts the lip of the glass cage up, the snake sneaks out of it and leans toward her. She realizes that it was never a warm approach after the snake bites her hand all of a sudden.

    The snake quickly wraps itself around her hand, making it difficult for her to escape the situation. The woman seems to be calm and tries to put the snake back in the glass cage but fails.

    The snake then wraps around the woman's shoulder, making it worse to get rid of it. While the woman seemed to be in visible pain, another man jumps to the rescue and pulls down the snake from her shoulder.

    The snake, however, doesn't leave her hand and holds it more tightly with its teeth.

    The man finally takes out a snake hook and pulls the woman forcibly out of the snake's mouth. The woman, however, escapes from the clutches of the snake's mouth but is seen heavily bleeding.

    Take a look at the nerve-chilling video, but we recommend that kind-hearted people avoid watching.

    The horrific video was shared by a Twitter user named The Ginger Ninja, who added a caption saying this is why he didn't want to pet a snake.

    The video has gathered around 8.6 million views and around 10K likes. Netizens were horrified after watching the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions.

    A user said this is why he doesn't like to keep exotic pets, while another said these animals could be unpredictable, and it's better not to keep them as pets.

    Another user asked why people keep snakes as pets when they are not even loyal to the owners, while the other user said this video would make people understand why it is not advised to keep predators pets.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Three-year-old files complaint against his mother for stealing chocolates in MP; netizens react

    ALSO READ: Watch: UP bus driver's wiper jugaad using water bottle goes viral; Netizens react

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandigarh traffic cop sings Daler Mehndi's song to spread 'no parking' message - gps

    Chandigarh traffic cop sings Daler Mehndi's song to spread 'no parking' message

    Viral video: 128 people on wheelchair perform hand ballet; watch - gps

    Viral video: 128 people on wheelchair perform hand ballet; watch

    Elephant attempts to get inside bus, find out what happens next - gps

    Watch: Elephant attempts to get inside bus, find out what happens next

    Viral Philippines students wear anti cheating hats during exams see photos gcw

    Viral: Philippines students wear ‘anti-cheating' hats during exams, see photos

    Andhra Pradesh policeman saves life of protesting farmer by giving CPR; watch video - gps

    Andhra Pradesh policeman saves life of protesting farmer by giving CPR; watch video

    Recent Stories

    'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site AJR

    'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site

    Kantara on OTT Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar here what Rishab Shetty blockbuster can be seen RBA

    Kantara on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar- here's what Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster can be seen

    Quit Smoking to Diabetes Control-5 tips you can follow for having a healthy brain and heart SUR

    Quit Smoking to Diabetes Control-5 tips you can follow for having a healthy brain and heart

    David Warner turns 36: A look at his 6 notable records-ayh

    David Warner turns 36: A look at his 6 notable records

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters carrying a sink ahead of takeover deadline; here's why - adt

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters carrying a sink; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon