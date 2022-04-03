Watch: Drunk youth dancing on moving car roof end up paying a Rs 20,000 fine

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video of two youths dancing on a slow-moving car on a busy road ends up paying a Rs 20,000 fine after the video catches the attention of Ghaziabad Traffic Police.

    Ghaziabad, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    The internet is viewed as one of the best options to kill boredom. The platform allows us to share and watch videos from whole over the world. Sometimes we also use this platform to share important messages and incidents that can get the attention of respective authorities. Such is the case with this video. The video of two youths dancing on a slow-moving car on a busy road got the attention of the Ghaziabad Traffic Police after the video started going viral.

    In the 33 second long video, two youths visibly drunk can be seen dancing on the slow-moving white Ertiga car's roof. Two of their other friends can be seen sitting in the car, and another one can be seen sitting on the car bonnet. After a few moments later, two friends come out of the car, capturing the video of them dancing and asking their friends to get down of the car's roof. After, they all get into the car and plan to drive away. At the same time, a passerby in his vehicle captured the entire incident on his camera and even zoomed in to show the car's number plate. Watch the video here:

    The video was shared by a Twitter user named Prashant Kumar and has garnered around 14,000 views so far. He posted the video and urged the Ghaziabad Traffic Police department to take necessary action against the incident. As the video started going viral, it also caught the attention of the Ghaziabad Traffic Police, and they fined the car owner a hefty amount of Rs 20,000 for the irresponsible act. The Ghaziabad Traffic Police even shared the challan copy on Twitter and stated that they took action and fined Rs 20,000 to the car owner for violating traffic rules.

    The details given in the challan show that the incident happened in sector 13 of the industrial area in Ghaziabad on Bulandshahr Road. The police also shared another video of the same five youths apologising for their mistake with parked behind them. Watch the video here:

    However, netizens loaded the comment section with criticism against the irresponsible act of the youths and praised and thanked the Ghaziabad Traffic Police department for their quick response.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
