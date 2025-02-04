WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson compared

Paul Levesque and Dwayne Johnson have already earned their names in the WWE, but who has managed to make more money? Check it out here

Image Credit: Getty Images



Paul Levesque aka Triple H and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have been legends of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) over the last three decades. The two have played a pivotal role in making WWE as one of the most successful and marketable brands in the world through their appearances in the ring. In the realm of WWE, Triple H and The Rock’s names would often be mentioned in the breath, as their intense in-ring battles and iconic moments that redefined the Attitude era, shaping WWE’s legacy for the generations to come. Paul Levesque is a legend of WWE, having won 14 world championship titles, and Dwayne Johnson, on the other, has made only sporadic appearances but had his name etched in the history of the brand due to his aura and charisma. Paul Levesque and Dwayne Johnson have already earned their names in the WWE, but who has managed to make more money? Check it out.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Triple H aka Paul Levesque has been the legend of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) over the last three decades. The 14-time WWE world champion was recently inducted into the Hall Of Fame 2025 and was the leader of famed group D-Generation X and Evolution. Triple H has had a defining legacy in WWE that cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in the industry. Triple H’s success in the ring as well as an executive of the WWE has significantly contributed to his rise in his income. Triple H has a net worth of $250 Million. The 55-year-old has earned a significant portion of income through his career as well as various roles outside of the ring in WWE.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Paul Levesque was WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development and now, he is currently serving as Chief Content Officer of the brand. As per the reports, Triple H earns $2.8 million annually. His income not only includes his earnings through his roles at WWE but also various business ventures and investments. Apart from being an executive at WWE, the legendary wrestler holds stake in the brand as he is the member of McMahon family since he is the husband of Stephanie McMahon. Throughout his career, Paul Levesque has endorsed WWE and NXT.



Image Credit: Getty Images

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson played a pivotal role in shaping up the WWE and making it one of the most marketable and successful entertainment brands in the world. Johnson is not a full-time wrestler as he has made sporadic appearances in the WWE, but he has had an everlasting impact on the growth and popularity of the brand. The Rock is one of the richest WWE legends as he has a net worth of staggering $841 million, as per Forbes. His rise in income significantly increased after he bought a whopping 96,557 new shares in the TKO Group. The Rock’s rise to the top was not just because of his WWE but also other factors involved in his rise to stardom.



Image Credit: Getty Images

Though Dwayne Johnson has appeared in WWE sporadically, the legendary wrestler has managed to draw a large number of crowd and massive ticket sales due to aura and charisma. In WWE, he made money through ticket sales, merchandise sales, and royalties for his past performances. He also tied with several brands, including Under Armour, Papatui, and Teremana that have contributed to his wealth significantly. Dwayne Johnson has a stake in XFL, USA-based football league owned by WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Johnson has made several Hollywood appearances that have driven his income. Most of his movies have made over$10 billion at the box office.



Image Credit: Getty Images

Comparing the net worth of Paul Levesque and Dwayne Johnson, both have earned significant income through their appearances in WWE and their business ventures outside the ring. However, Johnson has an edge over Levesque in terms of wealth and net worth due to his diverse portfolio, including his career in Hollywood and brand endorsements. Paul Levesque has cemented his legacy as WWE legend as well as an executive of the brand, while Dwayne Johnson’s global appeal and huge success in entertainment and business has made one of the wealthiest figures to have ever emerged from WWE.

Latest Videos