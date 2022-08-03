Watch: Chimpanzee in jeans hugs, kisses, poses with woman in Bangkok; Netizens love it

A video of a chimpanzee in jeans hugging, posing and kissing a woman like a gentleman is going viral, and netizens can't stop their laugh after watching it.

Animal videos are considered to be the most watched videos on the internet today. All people love these videos, which help them beat their stress and leave them delighted. We have always come across with animals such as chimpanzees indulging with humans in the zoo. Their adorable moments can always leave us to laugh out loud.

Now such a video of a chimpanzee in jeans hugging, posing and kissing a woman like a gentleman in Bangkok's Safari World is doing rounds on social media, and netizens can't stop their laugh after watching it.

In the video, a woman named Sowmiya Chandrasekaran can be seen sitting on a swing, and a chimpanzee wearing jeans can also be seen sitting beside her. The chimpanzee seems to be enjoying her company as teh mammal posses with her for pics. The mammal can also be seen putting its hands around Sowmiya's shoulder and kisses on her cheeks. Not only that, but the chimpanzee also behaves like a true gentleman while kissing Sowmiya on her hand. However, the whole incident was happening under the supervision of a caretaker from Safari World. Take a look at the hilarious video:

The video was shared by Sowmiya on her Instagram account and has won netizens' hearts. The video gathered 35,14,730 views and 252,578 likes from the date of being online. People loved the video and expressed their happiness in the comment section. A user said the video is super cute, while another said she couldn't stop her laughs after watching the video. A third user said the chimpanzee behaved like a true gentleman, while another said the video was too hilarious and made his day.

