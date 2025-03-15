Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 32nd birthday with heartfelt wishes from her mother, Soni Razdan, who penned a loving poem. Alia also shared updates on her upcoming film, 'Love and War.'

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 15, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations were in full swing. The actress turned 32 on Saturday, and among the first wishers was from her mother, Soni Razdan, who penned an adorable poem for her "dearest" daughter.

Razdan took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with the 'Highway' actress. Along with the pictures, Soni added a caption expressing her love for her "birdie."

Her post read:

"Dearest Alia
A little wish for you ...
You perhaps do not know
How you make all our lives glow
Hope you have a smashing year
And live it without any fears
May audacity be your friend
And your triumphs never end
May your troubles melt away
(And not come back another day)
I know my poem's not that great
But it's heart's in the right place
All that I'm trying to convey
Is I love you more than words can say
Happy Birthday birdie. Keep on flying."

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Alia and her mother shared screen space in spy thriller Raazi (2018).

Earlier in the day, her mother-in-law, actress Neetu Kapoor, also wished Alia with a social media post, calling her a "gorgeous friend" and sharing a special memory from their bond.

Alia, who married Ranbir Kapoor, son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, in April 2022, had initially planned a Holi and birthday getaway to Alibaug.

However, she cut her trip short after learning about the passing of filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, the father of her close friend and director Ayan Mukerji. Deb Mukherjee, a veteran of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 83 on Friday.

Alia celebrated her birthday amidst the media, where she also shared insights about her upcoming film, 'Love and War'.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

Discussing the film's progress, Alia revealed that the cast is currently filming during night schedules to ensure a distraction-free environment for Bhansali's signature elaborate storytelling. 

