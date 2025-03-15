'She just became big story tonight': Trump shoots glare at reporter as she bumps mic in his face (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A female reporter accidentally shoved her boom microphone into US President Donald Trump's face during a briefing at Joint Base Andrews. The moment triggered disapproving glare, raised eyebrows from the US president.

The clip, shared by BNO News Live, shows Trump listening intently to a question about Gaza when a microphone suddenly bumped into his face. His immediate response, raising an eyebrow and shooting the reporter a sharp look, became an instant talking point online.

The incident occurred as Trump stood amid a swarm of reporters, fielding questions. As one journalist inquired about Gaza, another person's microphone unexpectedly hit him in his face, prompting an irritated look from the US President.

Also read: "Unexploded suicide vests found": Video emerges of US airstrike that killed ISIS leader Abu Khadijah

Trump, always quick with a reaction, quipped, "She made television tonight, she just became a big story tonight." "Did you see that," Trump could be heard as he passed moment in disbelief.

Trump-Media connect

Trump’s history with the press has been anything but smooth. The US president has long painted journalists as the "enemy of the people" and frequently dismissed unfavorable coverage as "fake news." During his earlier tenure, his administration repeatedly clashed with the media, barring certain journalists—including those from the Associated Press—from covering White House events and even revoking press credentials.

Also read: Pakistan's Punjab govt bans Bollywood song performances in colleges, warns of strict action

Latest Videos